King of the Hill to Host Major SDCC 2025 Takeover With Arlen Activation

King of the Hill is going all out for San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and fans in attendance will be able to check out a cool new take on Arlen, Texas for the occasion. King of the Hill is making its comeback with a brand new season of episodes fifteen years after the original series came to an end, and the the series has been showing off a ton as we get closer to its Summer launch with Hulu. We’re going to be closer than ever come SDCC 2025 time, so King of the Hill has announced some big plans to help celebrate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill has revealed their plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 include a special activation just outside of the convention center with a full recreation of Arlen, TX and its biggest monuments like Hank Hill’s backyard (which hopefully includes the famous alley), the water tower, Rhinestein’s Cowboys, and more. These will be available alongside special photo opportunities and other activities for fans in attendance where they will be able to show off their love for King of the Hill ahead of its comeback. Check out a preview of how it’s going to look below.

Hulu

King of the Hill SDCC 2025 Events Revealed

King of the Hill’s special San Diego Comic-Con 2025 activation will be located next to the convention center on the Bayfront’s Parking Lot (Fifth Ave Landing – Lot A1) – 600 Convention Way, San Diego, CA 92101. It will kick off on July 24th at 11:30AM PT, and will be running daily through to July 27th. As for all of the activities being offered, a press release detailing its events teases it as such.

Alamo Pong – Guests will get a chance to partake in a game of ‘Alamo Pong’, participating in some friendly competition in hopes of winning a prize and claiming Alamo Pong championship. Large-scale 2D cutouts of the King of the Hill’s beloved characters will be stationed throughout the space for special photo opportunities.

– Guests will get a chance to partake in a game of ‘Alamo Pong’, participating in some friendly competition in hopes of winning a prize and claiming Alamo Pong championship. Large-scale 2D cutouts of the King of the Hill’s beloved characters will be stationed throughout the space for special photo opportunities. Lawn Mower Photo Op – Guests have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to picture themselves in the world of King of the Hill. The Lawn Mower photo opportunity moment features the iconic Hill residence, where guests can pose on the front lawn with large-scale 2D cutouts of the beloved Hill family, ride the family lawn mower, and ‘drive’ through Arlen, Texas.

– Guests have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to picture themselves in the world of King of the Hill. The Lawn Mower photo opportunity moment features the iconic Hill residence, where guests can pose on the front lawn with large-scale 2D cutouts of the beloved Hill family, ride the family lawn mower, and ‘drive’ through Arlen, Texas. Mega Lo Mart Customization Hat Station – Visit the Mega Lo Mart, an Arlen staple, to customize your own Trucker hat with special patches, unique to King of the Hill. With an array of hats and colors to choose from, guests will be fitting in with the citizens of Arlen in no time!

Hulu