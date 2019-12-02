Crunchyroll Releases Streetwear Akatsuki Clothing Line for Cyber Monday

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise is currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a special time travel arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations among many other things, and in that time fans have been introduced to all sorts of new foes that Naruto and the others had to defeat over the series’ tenure. But to this day one of the most intriguing additions to the franchise was the mysterious Akatsuki group, a group of rogue ninjas who had banded together for their own purposes and desires.

But while they were all interesting in their own way, the group has far outlasted their initial impact on the series thanks to the cool design of their coats. This black and red motif is perfect for the fashion world too, and Crunchyroll is here to bring the Akatsuki to the streets with a new streetwear collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🔥THE AKATSUKI ARE HERE 🔥 Get this limited drop collection on Crunchyroll Store here before it’s too late 👉 https://t.co/gBb6fU2uG2 pic.twitter.com/HoP0ju4GlN — Crunchyroll Store (@ShopCrunchyroll) December 2, 2019

This limited-edition streetwear collection takes the red and black motif of the Akatsuki and brandishes a long sleeve shirt that celebrates the Akatsuki as a whole, one long sleeve that celebrates Itachi Uchiha himself, a standard tee honoring him as well, a special hoodie, and a champion anorak. This limited collection has been dropped for Cyber Monday, and interest fans can pre-order the collection until its official release on December 13th or it sells out.

The Akatsuki carved out a major image for themselves once Naruto: Shippuden kicked things into high gear, and although they didn’t amount to much in the grander scheme of things there’s no denying the impact they had on Sasuke and the other characters. A focused chaos that could be introduced into the story at any time, it was exciting waiting to see which member who get into the fray next. Maybe that’s why they were so effective?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.