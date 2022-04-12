Crunchyroll and Lady Gaga Debut Chromatica Streetwear Line

Crunchyroll is teaming up with Lady Gaga once again, and this time fans will be able to celebrate the singer’s album Chromatic in style. After all, the Crunchyroll Loves brand is teaming up with Lady Gaga to make clothes inspired by the award-winning album. And of course, the streetwear line will be designed with anime aesthetics in mind.

“Global anime brand Crunchyroll is announcing today an exclusive Crunchyroll Loves collaboration with Lady Gaga inspired by Chromatica, the superstar’s ambitious, Grammy-winning sixth studio album. Produced in partnership with Bravado, pre-sales for the line launch today and end on April 21 exclusively at the Crunchyroll Store,” Crunchyroll announced.

“A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world.”

As you can see above, the streetwear collection will include different kinds of clothing from shirts to outerwear and more. The experimental designs come courtesy of the artist McFlyy, and you can read the capsule line’s complete description below:

One gray acid-washed tee featuring a pink and black anime-inspired Lady Gaga on the back, and a glimpse of the artwork on the front



One black long sleeve tee featuring a gray-washed Lady Gaga on the front with pink accents on the chest and sleeve



One pine green dyed long sleeve tee featuring a red and pink Lady Gaga with neon green sleeve accents



One black hoodie featuring a pink and black Lady Gaga with orange accents



One dark green hoodie featuring a pink and red Lady Gaga with orange accents



One pair of black fleece joggers featuring a gray-washed Lady Gaga with white accents



One black bucket hat featuring a pink and red Lady Gaga patch



One black beanie emblazoned with Chromatica in pink embroidery



What do you think about this new Lady Gaga x Crunchyoll collection? Will you be nabbing any of these pieces?