Crunchyroll Teases Its Biggest Black Friday Sale Yet

Crunchyroll is one of the top anime brands out there, and it never fails to give fans a good deal. Over the years, subscribers all over the world have flocked to the site to watch anime or read manga. Of course, there is also a Crunchyroll Store where you can buytop collectibles, and it seems the company is preparing for Black Friday.

If you head over to the Crunchyroll Store, you will find the website is updated ahead of Black Friday. It turns out the shop wants to keep its deals under the radar, but it will be a big one.

“It’s coming,” the store teased fans. “The biggest sale ever! Get your wishlists ready!”

If you want to know when the sale starts, it begins on November 29 at 12 am EST. The banner on Crunchyroll’s website features a few Funko figures and more. Fans are hoping the store will put some apparel on sale along with some pricier figures.

For those looking into the Black Friday deals for the holidays, you are in luck! Crunchyroll has put out a Holiday Gift Guide if you aren’t sure what to get. You can check out the list now to see what stocking stuffers are available along with gift cards, unique gifts, and more.

Will you be buying anything anime-centric this Black Friday? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!