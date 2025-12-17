Crunchyroll’s Bloodiest Anime is Getting a New Live-Action Adaptation

Live-action anime adaptations are becoming more frequent in the entertainment realm and for good reason. For many studios looking for the next “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” diving into pre-established universes with name recognition in the anime medium seems like an easy bet. Franchises like One Piece, Alita: Battle Angel, and Avatar: The Last Airbender have garnered love from anime enthusiasts who were once again drawn to any and every live-action adaptation. Returning to the world of live-action, one of Crunchyroll’s bloodiest anime series, which had a major year in 2025, is looking to return to the stage with a brand new performance that might blow the roof off its venues.

Earlier this year, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc arrived in American theaters, once again bringing back Studio MAPPA to the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters. In light of the movie’s runaway success, Shueisha is once again bringing Tatsuki Fujimoto’s world to the stage as the shonen franchise announced a live-action adaptation of the Bomb Devil’s introduction is coming. Set to arrive in Tokyo and Kyoto next summer, “Chainsaw Man The Stage” will adapt the events of the recent movie, and if you kept tabs on how the first stage performance looked, it is set to adapt the wild battles in a way that no other performance has.

Chainsaw Men

MAPPA & Crunchyroll

Alongside the confirmation of the live-action adaptation of The Reze Arc, many members of the original production confirmed that they are returning to depict the world of Chainsaw Man. Specifically, Naotake Tsuchiya, the live-action Denji, had words to share following the major reveal, “First of all, I am truly happy to be able to bring “Chainsaw Man” The Stage to everyone again, and to continue performing in the sequel. The “Reze Arc,” which has received a great response from the public, is being adapted for the stage, and just imagining it will allow me to once again experience the unique stage expression and excitement I felt in the first installment, making me want to perform it as soon as possible!

The “Reze Arc” is full of turning point encounters and events for Denji as well, so I would like to perform it carefully while pushing myself to the limit. The entire company will continue to work hard so that it can reach as many people as possible, so I would appreciate your support.”

As for the future of Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation, it’s anyone’s guess at this point where Denji’s future lies on the screen. There remains quite a bit of story from the source material left to adapt to the anime, but whether that arrives as a second season of the television series or a new movie remains to be seen. Considering how long the next slated arc from the manga would be for the anime, our guess would be that MAPPA would return to television, but we’ve been surprised before.

