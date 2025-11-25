Chainsaw Man Hilariously Takes a Page from My Hero Academia in Explosive New Chapter

Following the rocketing success of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, fans are left wondering whether Denji’s anime adventures will return with a second season or if the Chainsaw Devil will stick to the silver screen. While the answer to this question remains a mystery, the Chainsaw Man manga is still pushing the boundaries of storytelling. As the War Devil and the Chainsaw Devil continue their battle, Asa Mitaka is pulling out the big guns. In a hilarious twist, Asa’s latest assault takes a page from My Hero Academia’s former symbol of peace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 221, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. In Chainsaw Man’s previous manga chapter, the War Devil did the unthinkable by transforming the state of Michigan into a sword. Caring little for the countless lives stolen, Yoru finds herself still unable to defeat the Chainsaw Devil, having her transform even more states into weapons of war. Specifically, the War Devil transforms the states of Oregon and Virginia into “power-ups” while unleashing a blow that would fit right into All Might’s repertoire. Our chapter ends with Yoru unleashing a “Nuclear Punch,” as she attempts to defeat Denji once and for all.

What makes these attacks all the funnier is that the War Devil literally takes the word “Oregon” and turns it into a sword. The said weapon has the blade of the letters of “Oregon” while the hilt is “USA.” While the power of Virginia seemingly doesn’t manifest into a literal weapon, Asa’s nuclear punch is seemingly far more powerful than the strength behind Oregon and Michigan so far. Needless to say, Tatsuki Fujimoto proves that he is unlike any other manga creator in the world today, especially when he is poking fun at the United States of America.

United States of Chainsaw

MAPPA & BONES

Throughout My Hero Academia, All Might was more than willing to unleash his punches, which he dubbed “Smashes”, at opponents. This tactic spread from Toshinori Yagi to the next bearer of One For All, Izuku Midoriya, with Deku using it to fight against All For One, Shigaraki, and many of the other shonen villains he encountered. The biggest battle of the anime adaptation recently ended, though luckily, there are still a few episodes left before the Studio Bones adaptation ends. Now in its “epilogue” phase, expect some big reveals before we say goodbye to Class 1-A.

With My Hero Academia ending, Chainsaw Man still has a very bright future ahead of it. There remains a length amount of source material to bring to the screen. Following the success of the fight against the Bomb Devil, the next arc might be too lengthy to simply have as one film, though it might put the Reze Arc to shame when it comes to its action.

What do you think of Chainsaw Man’s hilarious American-based attacks? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!