Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Sequel Just Confirmed Its Release Date After 9 Years

The biggest Isekai anime sequel of the year is finally coming to screens later this Summer, and it has set its release date with Crunchyroll ahead of its big debut. There are quite a few major Isekai anime releases that have returned for new episodes through the year thus far, but there are still quite a few that are still going to be hitting our screens for the second half of 2026. This also includes one Isekai franchise that fans have been waiting nearly a decade to see a second season for.

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Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil wrapped up its first season back in 2017, and while it returned with a feature film releases not long after, it’s been nine years since the TV anime had been airing. Now it’s set to return with Season 2 of the anime series later this Summer after nearly a decade of waiting for the new episodes, and Saga of Tanya the Evil has confirmed it will be releasing on July 8th. To celebrate, a new poster has been revealed for the coming season that you can check out below.

When Does Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Studio NUT

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will be making its debut on July 8th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes as they hit for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Crunchyroll will be bringing the new season to Anime Expo 2026 this July with a special panel that fans will want to seek out as well, so there’s quite a lot to look forward to next month.

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will feature Takayuki Yamamoto taking over as director for the new episodes from Yutaka Uemura with Studio NUT. Kenta Ihara will be returning from the first season to write the new scripts for the season, and Yuji Hosogoe will be returning as character designer and chief animation director for the new season as well. MYTH&ROID will also be performing the new opening theme titled “Why? RED induction.,” and Aoi Yuki (Tanya’s voice actor) will be performing the ending theme, “Weiter! Weiter!”

What to Know for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Courtesy of Studio NUT

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast headlined by the likes of Aoi Yuki as Tanya Degurechaff, Saori Hayami as Visha, Shinichiro Miki as Rerugen, Tessho Genda as Rudersdorf, Hochu Otsuka as Zettour, and more with new additions for the coming season including Tomokazu Sugita as Mikel and Yoko Hikasa as Lilya. There will also be a mini-anime series releasing alongside of it in Japan, but international release plans for those episodes have yet to be announced.

Saga of Tanya the Evil has been one of Kadokawa’s main Isekai anime franchise pillars seen in crossovers like Isekai Quartet, so it is interesting to see that this is the first full TV season for the anime in all this time. It’s a wild one too as it puts its reincarnated main character into the body of a young girl in the midst of a world war, so make sure you catch up with it all in the meantime with Crunchyroll.

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