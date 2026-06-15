3 Upcoming Hidden Anime Gems of Summer 2026

There are only a few weeks left before the Spring season comes to an end and gives way to Summer, bringing with it a new lineup of anime filled with fresh stories and adventures. 2026 has been one of the most fulfilling years for anime fans, with the release of many new series alongside the return of beloved titles with new seasons. The Summer season is set to follow suit.

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This season’s most anticipated anime undoubtedly includes Bleach, which is returning with its final installment, while new titles such as Solo Leveling‘s replacement, Tomb Raider King, are already making waves. However, many other anime have not received enough attention, and we have picked three such series that could enrich your watchlist for Summer 2026.

3) My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren’t Wicked

Image courtesy of Newon

Once in a while, an anime arrives with such a strange premise that it is bound to grab your attention, and My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren’t Wicked is set to be that anime for Summer 2026. As the title suggests, the series focuses on a stepfamily after a girl named Miya is forced to live with them following her mother’s tragedy. She believes that her life is going to be hell, especially given their intimidating demeanor.

However, to her surprise, Miya’s stepfamily couldn’t be more caring. They are there to make the world a better place for her. Essentially, the anime turns the Disney Cinderella story on its head and answers the question many fans have wondered: what if Cinderella’s stepfamily wasn’t so bad? For those curious to find out, My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren’t Wicked could have the answer.

2) The World Is Dancing

Image Courtesy of Cypic

The anime industry is often associated with supernatural elements and stories that couldn’t be more fictional. As a result, whenever an anime presents a story with more grounded foundations, it helps break that stereotype. The World Is Dancing is set to broaden anime’s horizons with a premise centered around the traditional Japanese theater art of Noh, which dates back to 14th-century Japan.

The story itself takes place in that era and follows a protagonist striving to make his voice heard in this blossoming art form. In many ways, the anime is similar to Spring 2026’s Akane-banashi, which told a brilliant shonen story through a niche Japanese art while highlighting its culture. For those who loved Akane-banashi, The World Is Dancing will no doubt be appealing, and its trailer and key visuals already suggest that it will be one of Summer 2026’s best-looking anime.

1) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Speaking of anime that could help broaden the audience and break the stereotype that the medium is only for kids with supernatural stories, Chainsmoker Cat might be one of the strangest anime of Summer 2026. Its trailer has already made it clear that it will be one of the crispest-looking anime of the season. However, it is the premise that is the real draw.

The anime follows the story of a cat-human with a smoking habit, to the point that she spends the last of her money on it. The main character’s appeal also complements the real-life stereotype surrounding female-cat fantasies, but it is the portrayal of struggling adult life where the story truly shines. Using smoking as the central vice only amplifies its themes. Much like how Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You made waves upon its release and emerged as one of the highest-rated anime, Chainsmoker Cat could become a hidden gem capable of broadening perceptions of the medium and offering something new that every anime fan should keep an eye on in Summer 2026.

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