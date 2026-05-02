Crunchyroll Is Finally Streaming One of 2025’s Most Requested Movies

One of the coolest movies from last year is now streaming with Crunchyroll as fans have been eagerly waiting for its streaming release for a while. Last year was stacked with some of the most commercially and critically successful anime film releases in quite a long time, and fans have been waiting for many of these huge franchises to finally make their way to streamers. There might be a few notable releases that have yet to confirm their own release plans as of the time of this writing, but thankfully one can be crossed off the list.

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As one of Crunchyroll’s big surprises for their , Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has officially made its streaming debut with the service. Offering both a Japanese and English language audio version with this drop, now fans can finally see the next major story of the Chainsaw Man anime following the end of the TV anime’s debut season. And ultimately see why it had been such a major release last year.

Chainsaw Man Movie Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

© 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc takes place after the events of Chainsaw Man’s first season, and picks right back up with its adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series. Taking on the Bomb Devil arc, the film introduces Denji to the mysterious Reze, a girl who shows a lot of romantic interest in Denji before she reveals her explosive secret. Tatsuya Yoshihara returned from the Chainsaw Man TV series to serve as director for studio MAPPA while Hiroshi Seko provided the script, Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs, and kensuke ushio composed the music.

It’s an important step in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s now compete Chainsaw Man story, so fans need to make sure to see it. Unlike some other anime feature film releases, it’s a part of the official canon and will be setting the stage for what’s to come after in the anime’s future. As for what to expect from the next phase of the Chainsaw Man anime, the first plans for that future have been confirmed to be in the works as MAPPA has gotten started on what’s coming next.

Chainsaw Man Announces New Anime for Its Biggest Arc

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc has been announced as the next major anime entry for the franchise, but has yet to reveal a release date or international release plans as of the time of this writing. It will once again be handled by Studio MAPPA, but potential returning staff or voice cast have yet to be revealed as of this time either. The arc is about the same length as the Bomb Devil arc in the manga, so this could end up being another feature film release rather than a season of the TV anime. We’ll just have to see how that shakes out.

Chainsaw Man has officially ended its run with Shueisha earlier this year with the final chapter of Part 2, so there is plenty of material for MAPPA to adapt for potentially years to come. But while these feature film releases are great to see, it doesn’t beat out seeing a full season of the TV anime either. Hopefully one of those is on deck someday in the future too. For now, catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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