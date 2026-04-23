Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc Reveals Streaming Release Date

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc was easily one of the best anime films released into theaters in 2025, pitting Denji against the Bomb Devil in a city-quaking encounter. While the anime film from Studio MAPPA has been available for some time on digital storefronts, many have wondered when it might arrive on streaming services. Luckily, we have good news for those fans of the Chainsaw Devil out there. Not only has Crunchyroll revealed when we can expect the Chainsaw Man movie to arrive as a part of its library, but it’s much sooner than many anime fans might have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll has officially announced that Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will begin streaming on the platform on April 30th, next week. Despite arriving later this month, the arrival of Denji’s first film is set to kick off the anime streaming service’s “Ani-May,” which will have plenty in store for anime fans. This May, Crunchyroll is planning to unleash its 10th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, while also planning to unleash exclusive interviews with anime talent, such as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Adam McArthur. Luckily, the Studio MAPPA production will be available both with its original Japanese dubbing and the English dub, so however you want to watch Chainsaw Man’s latest adventure, there are options available.

Chainsaw Man Will Return

studio mappa

Following the release of Denji’s silver screen debut, Studio MAPPA wasted little time confirming that the Chainsaw Devil would return to the screen. Chainsaw Man – Assassin’s Arc was confirmed as the next entry in the bloody shonen franchise, which will pit the protagonist against a bevy of assassins who all have unique devil owers of their own. While the anime project is on the way, many fans of the franchise are still wondering if it will arrive as a movie or an official “second season” of the anime. Considering the length of this storyline from the manga, many fans believe it might be the latter, though nothing is known for sure. Needless to say, based on the source material, viewers should prepare for one of the bloodiest adventures in the anime’s history.

Earlier this year, the manga’s creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, did the unthinkable and finally ended Denji’s story. Chainsaw Man released its final chapter earlier this March, and while this was part of the “second part” of the series, the mangaka has not hinted at a third entry in the future. Without diving into spoiler territory, Chainsaw Man’s finale ends quite conclusively for its characters, which hints at the idea that a continuation is unnecessary. Luckily, Chainsaw Man ending doesn’t necessarily mean that Tatsuki Fujimoto is stopping his manga career. In the past, the manga artist has created critically acclaimed stories such as Goodbye, Eri, Look Back, and Fire Punch. While Fujimoto hasn’t confirmed if a new manga is in the works, the artist does have time on their hands to forge a brand new universe.

What do you think of Chainsaw Man’s finale and its upcoming film release on Crunchyroll? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!