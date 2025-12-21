Chainsaw Man Announces New Anime for Its Biggest Arc Yet

Chainsaw Man is getting ready to tear through the anime world once again as it has announced a brand new anime for the series’ biggest arc yet. Chainsaw Man has been a massive success ever since the anime made its debut for the first season a few years ago, and the series continued off the success of that season with a feature film adaptation. But while it’s been taking over theaters around the world with the Reze Arc, it’s far from the end of what Chainsaw Man has to offer with even bigger things on the way.

Chainsaw Man is one of the many franchises that Shueisha has been showing off as part of the Jump Festa 2026 event taking place in Japan this weekend, and it’s here that the franchise confirmed that it’s coming back for a brand new anime. Taking on the Assassins Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series, Chainsaw Man has dropped the first look at the next era of the anime with a special teaser trailer and poster. Check them out below.

Chainsaw Man Anime to Return for Assassins Arc

Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc has been announced as the next major anime entry for the franchise, but release details have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this official announcement. There are still many things still a mystery about the new project too such as its format. It might be returning to screens with a full second season of the TV anime, or could even be planning to come to theaters. For now, it doesn’t seem to truly confirm its scope but it’s a pretty big arc of the manga that would be fitting for either format.

Potential returning staff or voice cast have yet to be revealed for the Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc anime as of this time, but it will be produced by studio MAPPA once more. That team has been behind the first season and Reze Arc film, and given the success of both of those releases it’s clear that the anime franchise is in the right hands heading into the future. We’ll just have to wait eagerly to see how it all plays out as MAPPA and Shueisha prepare to reveal more at a later date.

What Is Chainsaw Man’s Assassins Arc?

Picking up right after the events of the Bomb Devil arc seen with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the Assassins Arc runs for about 18 chapters of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original Chainsaw Man manga. With Denji defeating Reze, he starts to get a whole new level of notoriety and now becomes the target of a few deadly assassins. Each of them comes with their own unique looks and abilities, and with them are some of the most memorable moments in the manga as a result.

This arc isn’t too much longer than the Reze Arc seen in the movie, so it’s not entirely impossible to imagine that this will turn out to be a new feature film. That might be the perfect path forward for Chainsaw Man‘s anime future as after this, it’s pretty much a straight shot to the end of Part 1’s era. But if it comes to TV instead, it’s going to be explosive.

