Live-Action Chainsaw Man Adaptation Shares Major Update With New Trailer

Chainsaw Man’s manga ended earlier this year, giving Denji and his world a controversial finale that fans are still debating today. Luckily, while creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is leaving the devil-filled world behind, there are still plenty of projects in the works for the bloody shonen series. Studio MAPPA still has a new anime project in the works as a follow-up to Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc. To capitalize on the Chainsaw Devil’s runaway success, a new live-action adaptation is in the works that has dropped a cinematic trailer to build up anticipation.

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Chainsaw Man The Stage: Reze Arc is a live-action stage play that will run in Japan from July to August later this year. Based on the events of the MAPPA film and original manga, the storyline sees the Bomb Devil attempting to take the Chainsaw Devil’s powers for herself, while throwing in a doomed relationship into the mix. Reze is set to be played by actress Yui Soma, with several cast members from the first Chainsaw Man production returning to their roles. As it stands, the cast will include Naotake Tsuchiya as Denji, Mizuki Umezu as Aki Hayakawa, Mahiru Koda as Power, and Aya Hirano as Makima. You can check out the live-action trailer below.

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Reze’s Live-Action Debut

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Following the casting announcement, the actress who will portray Reze, Yui Soma, shared commentary on her joining the production: “I am truly honored and delighted to be able to play the role of Reze in “Chainsaw Man: The Stage – Reze Arc.” I will live each moment carefully and sincerely in order to express Reze’s delicate emotional fluctuations, sadness, and profound charm. I will do my best to deliver a Reze that will remain in the hearts of everyone who watches the show.”

The scriptwriter and director of the upcoming stage play, Fumiya Matsuzaki, also shared his thoughts on the arrival of live-action Reze, “The assembled cast and staff shared the same strong aspirations without even needing to put it into words. I am still grateful to everyone who was involved in the previous production. Three years have passed since the ball-kicking scene and the blackout. “Chainsaw Man The Stage” moves on to the Reze arc.

The banner remains the same, but with the knowledge and techniques that have evolved even further in the time that has passed, we will realize everything from lyricism to the absurd as a theatrical production. I hope that this work will catch the eye of someone who loves both “Chainsaw Man” and “theater.”

When Chainsaw Man’s second part ended earlier this year, many manga readers wondered if this was truly the end for Denji. The Chainsaw Devil’s story reached a definitive conclusion, and ever since, Fujimoto hasn’t hinted that we will ever return to the bloody universe. Even if Chainsaw Man never returns to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the influence of the franchise is far from over.

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