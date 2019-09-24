Crunchyroll, Fathom Events Bringing Konosuba Film to Theaters for New Movie Night

Konosuba’s been one of the major anime series fans have been clamoring to see more of after it wrapped up its second season a couple of years ago, and the franchise made a surprise return this year with its first major movie effort. Exploring more of Megumin’s past as Kazuma and his party visit her hometown, KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson has been a major hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer. Crunchyroll previously confirmed they would be bringing the new movie to the United States, and has now revealed the full details for the event.

Joining forces with Fathom Events, Crunchyroll will be holding one of their special Crunchyroll Movie Nights for the film across 600 theaters in the United States on Tuesday, November 12th at 7:00 PM local time. Fans can currently view theater locations and purchase tickets here, and you can check out the English subtitled trailer for the new film in the video above!

Along with the movie, fans attending the United States premiere will also be treated to an exclusive extra interview featuring Jun Fukushima and Rie Takahashi (the voices of Kazuma and Megumin respectively) that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the new film!

Directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda, KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson opened in Japan on August 30th, and features a returning the cast of Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun.

Crunchyroll describes KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World- Legend of Crimson as such, “A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world–and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.

Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it’s ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?!