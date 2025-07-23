The Best Anime of Summer 2025 Has Officially Been Revealed (And It Will Surprise You)

The title of the best anime of a season is one that’s hotly contested and debated by fans across the internet. However, one of Japan’s biggest streaming services is here to give us a (slightly) more objective view of the matter. Summer 2025 has already seen some massive anime reach our screens, with even more amazing shows on the way this Fall. Fans have already enjoyed the likes of Leviathan and The Summer Hikaru Died, with Season 2 of Dandadan and My Dress-Up Darling proving to be a hit this summer. But the most popular anime of Summer 2025 is a big surprise.

You might expect a major shonen adaptation or a hit romance series to be the most popular anime of Summer 2025. But, it appears as though Japanese viewing habits are vastly different than those of Western audiences, as Niconico’s official figures have placed the darkest anime in years right at the top. Forget Dandadan and My Dress-Up Darling, this incredibly dark and emotional seinen anime is the best anime of Summer 2025.

Anime Viewers Are Obsessed With This Dark New Anime

According to the data from Niconico, the most popular anime of 2025 so far is Takopi’s Original Sin. Based on the one-shot manga by Taizan 5, Takopi’s Original Sin has already shocked Western viewers with its first episodes on Crunchyroll. However, users of Niconico in Japan are clearly obsessed with the darkly comic series.

The exact viewership figures weren’t revealed, but the top 10 was unveiled, and Takopi’s Original Sin beat out some hefty competition for the top spot. In second place sits Dandadan, which is currently releasing its second season on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Unsurprisingly, the other big release of the summer anime season, Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling, is in third. However, the final seven places might come as another surprise to viewers. Check out the official top 10 below…

Takopi’s Original Sin Dandadan My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Bad Girl Secrets of the Silent Witch Hell Teacher Nube (2025) Ruri Rocks Detectives These Days Are Crazy! Puniru Is a Kawaii Slime Season 2 9- Ruler’s Crown

Takopi’s Original Sin Is an Underrated Gem on Crunchyroll

TBS

Takopi’s Original Sin is every part as dark as it is fantastic. The series debuted on the streamer on June 28th, and it pulled no punches with its first episode. The series follows Takopi, an intergalactic creature from Happy Planet, who comes to Earth to spread happiness. When it befriends a young girl called Shizuka, it tries to find creative ways to help with her bullying… although it doesn’t know what bullying is.

Each episode of Takopi’s Original Sin has gotten progressively darker, which is saying something considering how morbid the premiere episode was. The fifth episode premieres this week on July 26th. The series, adapted and directed by Shinya Iino, will run for a total of six episodes.

What do you think of Takopi’s Original Sin so far? Are you enjoying the series, or is it too dark for you? Let us know in the comments below…

H/T: PR Times