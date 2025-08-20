Crunchyroll Has Let Anime Fans Down This Summer Season

Crunchyroll is undeniably the go-to streaming service for anime, with Netflix also being a strong competitor alongside niche platforms and growing presences on Disney’s platforms and Prime Video. The anime streamer has gained a solid reputation for its up-to-date simulcasts of the latest anime, which often arrive on US shores less than an hour after they air in Japan. But Crunchyroll has been slacking during the Summer 2025 anime season, as it turns out. The company, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television and Navarre Corporation, has built a reputation on delivering simulcasts as soon as possible, so that international anime fans can enjoy their favorite shows as close as possible to Japanese audiences. However, a new report has revealed that the company hasn’t made good on that promise this season.

A new report from Anime News Network confirmed that at least eight new shows have been affected by late uploads. The likes of Dandadan, My Dress-Up Darling, Kaiju No. 8, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Sakamoto Days are back for new seasons/cours, while Gachiakuta and The Summer Hikaru Died have all impressed viewers with their debuts. Some of the above shows are also available to stream on Netflix, with The Summer Hikaru Died and Sakamoto Days being Netflix exclusives. But one of the above shows, as well as several other high-profile Summer 2025 releases, missed their initial release slot last week, leaving fans twiddling their thumbs waiting for Crunchyroll to upload the new episodes.

Crunchyroll Has Uploaded Several Summer 2025 Anime Late

CloverWorks

The affected anime episodes for Crunchyroll’s Summer 2025 season were uploaded anywhere from an hour to an entire day later than originally scheduled. Some of the big shows affected by the delays include Detective Conan, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, Rent-a-Girlfriend, A Couple of Cuckoos, and one of the strangest isekais ever made: Turkey!-Time to Strike-. The Summer 2025 anime season is packed with some gigantic new and returning shows so there’s hardly been a worse time to drop the ball.

In some of the above cases, the delays were so severe that the English-dubbed episodes were uploaded to Crunchyroll before the English-subbed versions. The report also revealed that Crunchyroll subscribers who pay for their membership as a Prime Video add-on received the episodes on schedule, while those directly using the Crunchyroll app faced delays.

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for comment, but the company has not publicly addressed the delays.

What the Delays Mean for Anime Fans

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Delays are nothing new in the world of anime. But usually it’s a show’s production that causes long delays and hiatuses, rather than the distribution channels. With past delays on Crunchyroll’s end, the company has publicly warned fans that new episodes would drop later than usual. In January of this year, several high-profile English dubs were delayed by Crunchyroll due to bad weather.

However, in this instance, fans have been left in the dark regarding the cause of the delays.

H/T: Anime News Network