Crunchyroll Debuts All-New Logo, Branding

Crunchyroll has spent years collecting the very best of anime, and these days, it reigns supreme when it comes to streaming. From subs to dubs, Crunchyroll is the premier place to watch anime in dozens of markets across the globe. Now, the company has announced its latest user milestone, and Crunchyroll is celebrating with some big site updates.

The report comes from Crunchyroll straight as the company has confirmed it has surpassed 14 million subscribers. To mark the big occasion, Crunchyroll shared a first look at its new logo. The all-new logo has been given a fresh coat of color along with some bold font. Plus, Crunchyroll has announced it is updating its fonts, glyphs, and branding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, and there is some new Crunchyroll swag on the horizon. The company will roll out the goodies later this year, and the pieces are all inspired by Crunchyroll’s fresh update.

“The new look, feel, and sound of Crunchyroll reflects the joy that anime brings fans worldwide and is focused on an ethos of fun and celebration. Crunchyroll continues to bring anime to fans wherever they are in their anime journey, including streaming, at the movies, through events, via games, music, news and more! The brand is focused on connecting fans and creators to celebrate their shared passions,” Crunchyroll shared in a statement today regarding the brand evolution.

“The updated and recharged Crunchyroll will kick off at San Diego Comic-Con starting July 25, with updates rolling out across the organization over the next year.”

If you are not familiar with Crunchyroll, the company oversees one of the largest streaming services for anime globally. The service has three tiers for subscribers to pick from starting at $7.99 USD a month. For more info on the streaming service, you can find all the details here.

What do you think of this new Crunchyroll update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!