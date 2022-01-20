Crunchyroll and Fuji TV Reveal Their Next Original Anime Series

Crunchyroll has come up with its fair share of original series, and now, the service is set to collaborate with Fuji TV on yet another project. With one show in the wings, the teams came together today to announce yet another is in the works. So if you like world-hopping fantasies, well – you won’t want to sleep on this big announcement.

Today, Crunchyroll and Fuji TV confirmed it has a new show in the works. The pair, who were joined by Slow Curve, also detailed more information about its previously announced show, Estab Life: Great Escape. As for the new series, it will be titled Ooyukiumi no Kaina, and it is aiming for a 2023 debut.

According to the report, Ooyukiumi no Kaina was thought up by Tsutomu Nihei, the creator of King of Sidonia and Blame. The series will tell the story of Kaina and Liliha, two people from very different worlds that must journey to save their homes. Fuji TV expects the series to debut in January 2023, and Crunchyroll will simulcast the series outside of Asia.

As for Estab Life: Great Escape, we have learned the Goro Taniguchi series will take place in a city called Tokyo, but it isn’t like the one we all know. This experimental city is managed by AIs and houses all sorts of humans. The series is expected to go live in April 2022 with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series outside of Asia. It was announced today that a movie will follow up this original series called Estab-Life Revengers’ Road, and Goro Taniguchi will direct and write the movie.

Clearly, Crunchyroll and Fuji TV have their work cut out for them, but their partnership is proving to be an exciting one. And if these two titles do well, we can only hope more original series will make their way to television!

