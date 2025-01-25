Crunchyroll Assures Anime Fans That Its Systems Weren’t Compromised

Crunchyroll is one of the gold standard anime streaming services, continuing to house some of the biggest franchises as a part of its library. Unfortunately, no platform is free from potential hacking attempts as security breaches in this day and age can be a common occurrence. Recently, the streaming service had to shoot down rumors regarding a recent breach and dropped an official statement to assure subscribers that its systems had not been compromised. If you want to know more about the affected accounts and how Crunchyroll responded to the affected accounts that had suffered security issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, Crunchyroll released a statement to Anime News Network, breaking down the recent account breaches and how the platform took action, “We are aware that login credentials for several streaming services, including Crunchyroll, were posted on social media and have resolved the issue. We have secured the affected accounts, investigated the situation and determined that there is no evidence that Crunchyroll’s systems have been compromised. Crunchyroll encourages subscribers to diversify and change passwords regularly and keep them confidential. For any questions regarding account security, fans can visit our Customer Service Help Page.”

Crunchyroll

[RELATED: Netflix Is Taking Legal Action to Find Source of Fall Anime Leaks]

Anime Leaks In Recent Years

In 2024, Netflix suffered a data breach in which some of their biggest anime were leaked online. Series such as Ranma 1/2, Terminator Zero, Dandadan, and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- had many of their episodes leaked online before their premieres. Following the leak, the streaming service released an official statement that read, “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.” As of November of last year, Netflix officially took legal action in an attempt to discover those that had leaked the anime.

Even earlier than last year, anime security breaches had major impacts on the industry, with one of the biggest surrounding Toei Animation. In 2022, the legendary production house, Toei Animation, responsible for juggernauts including Dragon Ball and One Piece had their network “illegally accessed” in March of that year. Thanks to this breach, the Straw Hat Pirates and the Z-Fighters had their projects delayed with perhaps the biggest example being the initial release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. That’s right, the debut of Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo missed its original premiere thanks to this security breach.

In 2022, the recent Dragon Ball film was originally slated to arrive in April of that year. As a result of the leak, Toei released a statement pushing Super Hero back, “Toei Animation has experienced unauthorized access to its network by a third party. This has made it difficult to produce the film. As a result, we have no choice but to postpone the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. We apologize to those looking forward to the release of the film. However, we will announce a new release date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

Via ANN