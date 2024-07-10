Crunchyroll Announces Big Anime Concerts For San Diego Comic-Con

It’s no secret that anime is growing by leaps and bounds. While Anime Expo recently took place in California, Crunchyroll is set to return to the West Coast to take San Diego Comic-Con by storm. Along with some big announcements, the streaming service has revealed some major concerts that will be available for ticket holders to attend. The first will feature LiSA, the singer responsible for legendary anime tracks from Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and My Hero Academia. The second will focus on the Straw Hat Pirates and bring One Piece’s Symphonic Voyage to the States.

LiSA Concert

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the concert featuring LiSA later this month, “Crunchyroll is announcing a once-in-a-lifetime anime and music experience from July 25 – 28 at San Diego Comic-Con. On Friday, July 26, the Crunchyroll Concert Series will take over The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with global J-pop sensation LiSA. The concert is free to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders.*

Videos by ComicBook.com

The description continues, “On Friday night, ahead of the North American theatrical debut of global J-pop sensation LiSA’s concert film LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- on August 17, the iconic voice behind countless hit anime themes will perform in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 10 years. LiSA returns to the U.S. as Spotify’s 2020 Most Played Japanese Artist Overseas and currently has 4.1 million monthly listeners on the platform—accolades driven by her global appeal. Experimental musician and performance artist Alice Longyu Gao will open the evening with a set inspired by her deep connection to NANA, a classic anime about romance and music.”

One Piece Concert

On the flip side, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage hitting California, “Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are teaming up at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to bring fans a mix of immersive One Piece activations that features the showcase event, the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage. Produced for San Diego Comic Con 2024, the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage is a live outdoor concert experience celebrating Toei Animation’s worldwide hit series One Piece as part of the franchise’s global 25th anniversary celebration. This once-in-a-lifetime One Piece experience will be performed by the San Diego Symphony at the iconic The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and is free with open limited seating, on a first-come, first-served basis, to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders.”

The concert description continues, “Setting sail at on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 pm, the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage with the 40+ piece San Diego Symphony will transport concertgoers on a 90-minute long immersive voyage combining emotional soundscapes and aerial pyrotechnics based on some of the most memorable moments from One Piece, the epic series created by Eiichiro Oda and produced by Toei Animation – now anime’s longest running global phenomenon.”

Via Press Release