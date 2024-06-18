Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Anime Lineup Announced

It's time to look ahead to what new anime are coming our way for the Summer 2024 anime season, and Crunchyroll has announced their first wave of exclusives that they will be streaming over the next few months! The Spring 2024 anime releases are now in the midst of airing their respective final episodes through the month, and that means it's time to get ready for a new wave of anime to make their premieres in just a little under two weeks. Much like the Winter and Spring, there are some major titles that fans will want to keep an eye out for.

Along with all of the continuing series that will keep releasing new episodes through the Summer such as One Piece: Egghead Arc, My Hero Academia Season 7, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and more, Crunchyroll has confirmed that their first wave of exclusives includes Tower of God Season 2, SHY Season 2, and brand new premieres such as Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? and more. Check out the schedule for Crunchyroll's Summer 2024 anime releases below:

(Photo: The Answer Studio)

Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Anime Lineup Revealed

June 26

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human

July 1

SHY Season 2

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible

July 2

TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority-

July 3

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

July 4

Senpai is an Otokonoko

Twilight Out of Focus

Days With My Stepsister

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2

Psuedo Harem

July 5

Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Cour 2

Quality Assurance in Another World

July 6

SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary

MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season

July 7

Tower of God Season 2

Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Narenare -Cheer For You!-

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While AdventurinG

July 8

MAYONAKA PUNCH

July 9

No Longer Allowed in Another World

July 10

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of the New World Season 2

Love is Indivisible by Twins

July 12

Bye Bye, Earth

July 13

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

ATRI -My Dear Moments-

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?

July 17

Sengoku Youko Cour 2

August 7