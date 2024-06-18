Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Anime Lineup Announced
Crunchyroll has revealed their first slate of new anime coming this Summer!
It's time to look ahead to what new anime are coming our way for the Summer 2024 anime season, and Crunchyroll has announced their first wave of exclusives that they will be streaming over the next few months! The Spring 2024 anime releases are now in the midst of airing their respective final episodes through the month, and that means it's time to get ready for a new wave of anime to make their premieres in just a little under two weeks. Much like the Winter and Spring, there are some major titles that fans will want to keep an eye out for.
Along with all of the continuing series that will keep releasing new episodes through the Summer such as One Piece: Egghead Arc, My Hero Academia Season 7, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and more, Crunchyroll has confirmed that their first wave of exclusives includes Tower of God Season 2, SHY Season 2, and brand new premieres such as Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? and more. Check out the schedule for Crunchyroll's Summer 2024 anime releases below:
Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Anime Lineup Revealed
June 26
- The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human
July 1
- SHY Season 2
- The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible
July 2
- TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority-
July 3
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
July 4
- Senpai is an Otokonoko
- Twilight Out of Focus
- Days With My Stepsister
- The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2
- Psuedo Harem
July 5
- Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Cour 2
- Quality Assurance in Another World
July 6
- SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary
- MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season
July 7
- Tower of God Season 2
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword
- Narenare -Cheer For You!-
- VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream
- A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While AdventurinG
July 8
- MAYONAKA PUNCH
July 9
- No Longer Allowed in Another World
July 10
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of the New World Season 2
- Love is Indivisible by Twins
July 12
- Bye Bye, Earth
July 13
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- ATRI -My Dear Moments-
- Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?
July 17
- Sengoku Youko Cour 2
August 7
- Delico's Nursery
Trending Now:
-
1Cancelled Xbox Game to Finally Release After Nearly 20 Years
-
2Dungeons & Dragons Reveals the 48 Subclasses That Appear in 2024 Player's Handbook
-
3Game of Thrones Reveals First Look at New Spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
-
4Vin Diesel Shares First Fast X - Part 2 Concept Art
-
5Deadpool & Wolverine Spoils an X-Men Cameo