Anime Fans Can’t Believe Crunchyroll is Trending…as Food

Crunchyroll is one of the most popular anime streaming services in the world as it was one of the major platforms to deliver anime straight from Japan at a fast pace. It changed the game for sure as it offered series shortly after they debuted new episodes in Japan complete with English subtitles. That’s why as the world is currently in the midst of quite the scary period amongst mandatory social distancing and self-quaratines, fans are seeking out platforms like Crunchyroll now more than ever in order to let themselves drift away with some anime for awhile.

As one of the major free services (with ads) available to fans, it’s no wonder that Crunchyroll is trending on Twitter. But it’s sort of a surprise this time around as fans have noticed that it’s not quite “Crunchyroll” that’s getting attention…but “Crunchy Roll.”

This would be hilarious enough in its own right, but one of the biggest surprises of this trending is the fact that it’s currently being tracked through Twitter’s food category. So either people around the world have begun to talk a lot about their love for sushi all at the same time randomly on a Saturday evening, or Crunchyroll’s service is getting attention in an unexpected way.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the hilarious new Crunchyroll mix up on Twitter, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Why Though

WHY THE HELL IS CRUNCHY ROLL TRENDING UNDER FOOD. pic.twitter.com/RfWEnzJjep — …purp (@FritzPurp) March 22, 2020

Ah, So No Worries Then

Saw Crunchy Roll trending and I thought we lost another anime protagonist but turns out Twitter is just stupid pic.twitter.com/Y0uZ9MPleF — 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢. (@xXQuantumVoidXx) March 22, 2020

That Algorithm Though

Twitter Trending Algorithm: “The hell is a Crunchy Roll? That must be a food, right?” — Jasper Profio (@JasperProfio) March 22, 2020

“Uncultured”

lmfaoo!! why y’all got crunchy roll trending under food?!?!? lmfao you uncultured mfs 😭 — horoclat 🌙 (@mmpinadecola) March 22, 2020

“If You Don’t Understand Why this is Wrong…”

Crunchy Roll is trending under food. If you don’t understand why this is wrong, you’re a peasant. pic.twitter.com/GIxbXsZHed — Xavier Freeman (@xayfree) March 22, 2020

“I’m Dead”

I’m dead they got Crunchy Roll trending under food 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NSCOvpFFRS — 🖤💜❤ (@AnimeAndNachos) March 22, 2020

“Crunchyroll Isn’t a Food”

crunchy roll isnt a food twitter 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YEHIhGYocv — 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙞𝙧𝙡® (@gothmei) March 22, 2020

“Confused, But Got the Spirit”