Crunchyroll, VRV Adds Back Select Funimation Titles

Crunchyroll and Funimation had a strong partnership that resulted in many licensed series getting shared between the two services, but fans were wondering what was going to happen to each of their streaming libraries after their split. Thankfully, each streaming service has returned to sharing a few series with one another since the split without any major issues. Now a new batch of series have been uncovered.

As noted by Thy_Raven on Reddit, Crunchyroll and VRV have re-added a new batch of Funimation licensed titles to their service. Though the English dub for each of these series can still only be found on FunimationNow, Crunchyroll and VRV have added the following:

A Certain Magical Index Seasons 1-2

Date A Live Seasons 1-2

High School DxD Seasons 1-3

Blood Blockade Battlefront Season 1

Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 1

Full Metal Panic! Seasons 1-3

Each of these selected series are definitely major returns to Crunchyroll as many of them released new seasons not too long ago. Now fans have another way to marathon each of the selected series. A Certain Magical Index had a third season recently premiere, High School DxD had a fourth season premiere, Date A Live had a third season, and Full Metal Panic! had a major return for a fourth too.

These series were all welcomed back with open arms by fans in the last couple of years, and now even more fans can see why! High School DxD follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

The series is currently four seasons total, with the latest season High School DxD Hero actually marking a big return for the series in 2018. The series’ full run can also be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The English dub of the series is exclusive to Funimation, however, and the cast of includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.