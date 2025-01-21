Crunchyroll is Now on YouTube (And How You Can Watch)

It’s impossible to deny that Crunchyroll has had a big hand in introducing anime to countless new anime fans in both North America and around the world. Announced last year, the streaming service confirmed that it was teaming up with YouTube to bring even more of its series to the platform. While a specific date for the collaboration wasn’t originally revealed, the time has come for Crunchyroll to unleash many of its properties on the website and you can dig in right now. Luckily, we have the details for how you can start watching some of Crunchyroll’s finest on YouTube starting today.

If you’re unfamiliar with the idea of a YouTube Primetime channel, we can help break it down for you. On the website/app, you can click on “Your Movies & TV” to discover the different PrimeTime channels that are currently available. The reasoning behind why Crunchyroll is diving into this is to spread to a wider audience along with helping those who simply want to use one app for checking out videos. If you have a subscription to Crunchyroll already, you will be able to access over forty series on YouTube PrimeTime, with the anime platform confirming that they have more content that they are planning to release on the service.

What Can You Watch?

Crunchyroll’s library is available through this new partnership on YouTube, which the former describes as housing over 25,000 hours of content across over 2,000 titles in total. Of the many series that make up the package, Crunchyroll hyped up Dragon Ball Daima and Solo Leveling’s second season which makes sense considering the groundswell that both series have. This new collaboration isn’t the first time that Crunchyroll has partnered with another streaming service, as it created a live channel in 2023 that was a part of Amazon Freevee, the Roku Channel, LG Channels, and VIZIO WatchFree+. You can check out the anime series on both YouTube TV and YouTube PrimeTime.

Crunchyroll’s Big 2025

Crunchyroll continues to sprint in the anime world with this year seeing the streaming service bringing Attack on Titan: The Last Attack to theaters, once again hosting the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and continuing to house major anime television shows and films. As more streaming services continue to see the value in anime, it will be interesting to see how big the medium can get in the future.