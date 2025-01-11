Crunchyroll Delays Anime Episodes For Major Series

Mother Nature has been causing some serious havoc in North America this week. The California wildfires are causing damage in the West and a serious cold snap is causing problems in the East. While many American citizens have been affected by the wild swings in weather and environmental factors, so to has the anime industry been affected by some of these changes in the atmosphere. Crunchyroll has confirmed that some major anime franchises will be releasing future episodes a bit later than originally planned, pushing back English Dub releases. Ultimately, you might be surprised at which major anime series have been affected due to the weather in Dallas, Texas.

As mentioned previously, some serious snow and cold winter conditions have hit many states in North America, with Texas being a prime example. Since many anime voice actors work their magic in Dallas, the snowy conditions have thrown a monkey wrench into their previously scheduled recording sessions. A new release date has yet to be confirmed for these delayed episodes, though we have to imagine that the turnaround time won’t have fans waiting that much longer than usual. Fingers crossed that everyone in the anime industry is able to ride out the winter conditions for the next few days and get back into the anime game safely.

Anime Snow Days

Not only has Crunchyroll released a list of which anime franchises have been affected due to the United States cold snap but the streaming service has also released the list of specific episodes. You can see the anime installments below that will take a bit longer than usual to check out on the platform:

BLUE LOCK Season 2 episode 11

MF GHOST Season 2 episode 11

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 episode 11

Arifureta Season 3 episodes 10 and 11

You are Ms. Servant episode 11

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest episode 23

MF Ghost Season 2 episode 12

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 episode 12

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History episodes 12 and 13

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest episode 25

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 episodes 10-12

The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL episode 12

Demon Lord 2099 episodes 11 and 12

You are Ms. Servant episode 12

TRILLION GAME episodes 13-15

Bear in mind, these delays seemingly do not affect the original Japanese dubs for these installments, so if that’s how you are following these respective franchises, their individual schedules should tentatively not be affected in the same way.

