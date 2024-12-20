Japan’s Most Popular BL Given Is Finally Back With a Sequel on Crunchyroll

Nearly a year after its release in Japanese theaters, Given‘s new movie sequel, Hiiragi Mix has finally made its way to Crunchyroll, finally giving the series’ passionate fans around the world the chance to catch the new installment.

Given the Movie: Hiiragi Mix has finally been added to Crunchyroll’s library as of December 20th, 2024. According to Crunchyroll’s official announcement, the movie is available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, CIS, Oceania, and the Middle East with subtitles in English, Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, and Russian.

Since the release of its first season back in July 2019, Given has slowly but surely become one of Japan’s most popular BL series with an ever-growing international fan base. That said, despite having released in Japanese theaters back on January 27th, 2024, Hiiragi Mix was not released globally outside of Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong. As such, the movie’s release on streaming has been long awaited.

As the name implies, Given the Movie: Hiiragi Mix focuses more on the relationship between Mafuyu’s two childhood friends, Hiiragi and Shizusumi. Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for the film reads: “After Ritsuka Uenoyama hears Mafuyu Sato sing, he invites Mafuyu to join his band. Given auditions for a festival in Shibuya and falls short, though they continue to attract attention. At the same time, Mafuyu’s childhood friends, Shizusumi Yagi and Hiiragi Kashima, prepare to make their debut as the band “syh.” When they lose a guitarist, Hiiragi asks Ritsuka to join them for their big show.”

Hiiragi Mix is part of a two-part film series, the latter of which titled, To the Sea opened in Japanese theaters on September 20th, 2024, and is set to be the final movie of the hit franchise. Hopefully, now that Hiiragi Mix has made its way to Crunchyroll, it won’t be too long till the final Given movie also makes its way to streaming and the series’ eager fans around the world waiting for the epic emotional finale.

Source: Crunchyroll