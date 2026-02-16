2 of 2025’s Biggest Movies Aren’t Streaming Anywhere Yet

2025 was a year filled with variety in the entertainment sector, and it was especially big for the anime industry. While the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters became the biggest streaming animated release on Netflix, anime dominated theaters with massive film releases, with one even competing directly with KPop Demon Hunters. That movie was Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1, which was first released in Japan in July 2025, and its theatrical run has been so strong that some Japanese theaters even held new screenings earlier this month.

More than seven months after its initial release, the movie is still not available to stream on Crunchyroll, the major anime streaming platform, and the recent theater screenings have only delayed its streaming debut further. Meanwhile, the other major anime film of 2025 was Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc, which was released in Japanese theaters in September. Although it is now available to rent on Amazon Prime and its distribution rights have ended in several regions, it still isn’t available for standard streaming. It’s disappointing that two of the biggest anime movies of 2025 aren’t streaming yet, but that could change soon.

Crunchyroll recently announced that Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc will be available on the platform later this spring. Unfortunately, an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, meaning the movie could arrive as late as June for standard streaming. While Chainsaw Man at least has a confirmed release window, the same can’t be said for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Not only was Demon Slayer the biggest anime movie of 2025, it is also the highest-grossing anime film of all time, and with some theaters still screening it, it may be a while before the movie is ready for streaming.

However, fans may get an update next month, as Demon Slayer has a panel scheduled for Anime Japan on the March 28–29 weekend. Many fans expect announcements for the follow-up films in the trilogy, and there’s a strong chance the event could also reveal the streaming release date for Infinity Castle. Still, fans shouldn’t expect an immediate release, as the previous film took close to a year to arrive on streaming after its theatrical debut. That means the earliest possible streaming release could be July 2026, at the start of the summer season. As of now, there are still no confirmed streaming dates for either of the two biggest movies of 2025, and it’s disappointing that there are still no official ways to stream them after so long.

