Crunchyroll’s Best Mystery Series Unveils First Look At Live-Action

As the largest streaming platform for anime fans around the world, Crunchyroll is home to many incredible anime series and films, including Donghua, a term used for Chinese animation. While the Japanese animation industry garners most of the attention, the Chinese series has been on the rise for quite a while now. Link Click, which debuted in 2021, is an original story and is considered one of the best supernatural mysteries in recent years. The series will be releasing its Season 3 in the Fall 2026 anime lineup. However, before the anime’s highly anticipated return, Tokai TV confirmed that the series will be releasing its live-action adaptation. The information was confirmed in February this year, announcing that the live-action will start broadcasting from April 11, 2026, airing 10 episodes, and conclude on June 13th, 2026. Co-produced by Bilibili, the drama stars Taiki Sato and Kanata Hongo in the lead roles as Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, respectively.

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Hiroaki Yuasa, best known for Ultraman and many acclaimed dramas, will serve as the director. Additionally, Atsuhiro Tomioka, one of the most renowned names in the anime industry, best known for One Piece, will be working as the series composer. On March 14th, the live-action shares its first teaser trailer, unveiling the story’s setting and premise. Additionally, the official website of Tokai TV also introduces supporting cast members, such as Shunsuke Kazama, Meari Hayashi, Noriko Nakagoshi, Yumi Adachi, Atsushi Hashimoto, Riku Onishi, Toshio Matsumoto, and Mari Hamada.

Link Click Live-Action Makes Considerable Changes From The Original

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Since the drama will be broadcast in Japan, the setting and the names of the characters will be changed to Japanese for the audience. The official trailer shared a first look at the photo studio where the main characters work. It looks considerably different from the original and is located in Tokyo, but it has the same mysterious vibe to it. Toki (Cheng Xiaoshi) supports Hikaru (Lu Guang) as a co-owner of the studio to fulfill their clients’ wishes. Beneath the seemingly ordinary studio lies a secret about helping people overcome their past regrets.

What Is The Plot of Link Click?

Image Courtesy of Bilibili

This mystery time-travel story follows the main characters, who work in a small shop called “Time Photo Studio.” While their job appears to be fairly simple, the shop also provides a special service where the duo uses their supernatural abilities to enter photographs and grant the clients’ requests. However, while Toki can enter the past, he must not change it in any way. Toki can enter a photo and take over the body of the person who clicked it, while Hikaru navigates the past by looking at the pictures.

He makes the perfect partner to support Toki the entire time he is inside the photos. However, there’s one crucial rule Toki must abide by, no matter the cost. He has to leave the past untouched since even one wrong move would have grave consequences, more than anyone can handle. While you wait for the live-action series and the third anime season, don’t forget to catch up with the first two seasons, which are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

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