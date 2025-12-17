Crunchyroll’s Best New Shonen Anime of 2025 Could Return With Season 2 Soon

There have been many new anime in 2025; however, the hype surrounding new shonen titles remains unmatched. The shonen genre sits at the pinnacle of the anime medium, and fans are always eager to see how new shonen anime debut, expecting high-quality animation and strong storytelling. It is safe to say that the best new shonen anime of 2025 currently airing on Crunchyroll, Gachiakuta, has surpassed expectations. Not only has Studio Bones once again delivered a visually stunning adaptation, but the series’ narrative has elevated Gachiakuta as the standout new shonen anime of the year.

As of this writing, only one episode of Gachiakuta remains before its first season concludes, and while fans are eagerly awaiting news about a second season, promising signs have already emerged. A major indication comes from X (formerly Twitter) user @SugoiLITE, a credible source on the platform, who has reported that a new season of Gachiakuta has been greenlit. This serves as strong assurance that a second season is indeed happening, and likely much sooner than fans might have expected, especially considering how much time such high-quality anime productions usually require.

Crunchyroll’s Gachiakuta Season 2 Could Be Here Sooner Than Expected

"GACHIAKUTA" TV Anime SEASON 2 Production greenlit. pic.twitter.com/4B6i7mHTMV — Sugoi LITE (no longer shadowb😭) (@SugoiLITE) December 11, 2025

Gachiakuta’s first season has only one episode remaining, set to air on Sunday, December 21, 2025, after which an official announcement could follow soon after the finale. If an announcement does come after the season ends, then, considering that the first season’s full 24-episode run was released only a little more than a year after its initial announcement, the second season could arrive as early as Winter 2027 or Spring 2027. However, this timeline assumes that the studio plans to produce another full 24-episode season.

Given that the first season is expected to adapt up to 85 chapters or more, and the manga currently has just over 150 chapters, the second season could be significantly shorter than the first. With a potential reduced episode count and early indications that the second season has been greenlit and may already be in production, a 12-episode Gachiakuta Season 2 could arrive as soon as next year, with Fall 2026 being the latest possibility. That said, the studio has yet to confirm the second season officially, but considering the success of the first and the fact that Studio Bones’ other big project, My Hero Academia, has come to an end, and with resources available, a continuation appears imminent and sooner, with a strong chance of an announcement following this Sunday’s finale.

