Crunchyroll’s Best New Shonen Anime of 2025 Sets Its Finale Release Date (And We’re Not Ready)

Crunchyroll‘s dominating shonen anime of the year is coming to an end very soon, and we are not ready for this banger to wrap up. Shonen anime releases each year are met with a level of praise unmatched by any other genre. While several shonen titles premiered this year, including the final season of My Hero Academia, the new Crunchyroll series Gachiakuta, which began airing in the Summer, has stood out as arguably the platform’s best shonen anime in years. This was clearly reflected in its performance, as Gachiakuta became the top anime of Summer 2025 on Crunchyroll and continued to dominate through the Fall, with My Hero Academia only recently taking the top spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is Gachiakuta’s exceptional quality that has allowed the anime to stand out so strongly. With the series breaking tropes at almost every turn, it has become a refreshing breath of air in the shonen medium. However, Gachiakuta’s incredible season 1 journey is approaching its end, as the series has officially announced that it is preparing for the season finale. Gachiakuta’s official X account shared a new illustration to mark the final three episodes of the season, confirming that the finale will air on December 21st, 2025.

Gachiakuta Season 1 Will End in Late December

In the new illustration shared by Gachiakuta’s official X account, it is noted that only three episodes remain. This means the series will continue its weekly Sunday releases, and if there are no sudden breaks, the final episode of the first season will air on December 21st, 2025, bringing Rudo’s incredible journey into the underworld to an end. With the latest episode reaching the climax of the current arc, it is clear that the narrative is wrapping up soon. Considering that an illustration was shared just to celebrate the upcoming episode, it is possible that the arc may conclude in the next episode as well.

This does seem to be the direction the anime is heading. If the arc wraps up next week, the final two episodes will likely serve as an epilogue to Rudo’s first major journey, while also laying the groundwork for the next arc. The Gachiakuta manga currently has nearly 150 chapters, so another season is inevitable. However, since this season alone covered 75 chapters, and the remaining episodes will cover even more, it may take some time before the next season arrives. Nevertheless, the success of Gachiakuta’s first season on Crunchyroll is impressive, and a second-season announcement could very well come immediately after the season concludes.

