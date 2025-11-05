7 Best Bones Film Anime, Ranked

Bones Film, formerly known as just Bones, is easily one of the most noteworthy anime studios around. The studio immediately made a name for itself by collaborating with Sunrise on the Cowboy Bebop movie, and for almost 30 years now, whether it’s an adaptation or an original project, they’ve consistently delivered some of the best anime a person can watch.

With the consistently high quality of the animation and writing shown off in their various projects, it’s easy to see why Bones Film is so beloved by fans and critics. That reputation is especially owed to a few anime in particular, as they’re not only among the studio’s best, but some of the best anime a person can watch, overall.

7) Space Dandy

2014’s Space Dandy stars Dandy, a dandy guy in space and an unsuccessful alien bounty hunter working alongside the robot QT and the cat-like alien Meow. The three of them travel across the galaxy in search of bounties and women (the latter being mostly Dandy’s priority), and their travels often get them involved in some sort of bizarre and abstract adventure.

Between the anime’s great comedic writing—especially in the English dub—and the gorgeous surreality of the visuals in every episode, Space Dandy manages to sell itself as a delightful sci-fi romp at every turn. The series isn’t the most famous anime from legendary director Shinichiro Watanabe, but it’s easy to see why it’s become such a cult hit in recent years.

6) Gachiakuta

In 2025’s Gachiakuta, after being accused of murdering his father and being banished to a trash-infested wasteland known as the Pit, Rudo discovers that he’s a Giver, someone who can imbue a treasured object with supernatural abilities, and from there, Rudo swears to use his powers to get back to the Sphere and exact revenge against everyone who wronged him.

While Gachiakuta is fairly new, not only does it boast a fun and well-developed cast, but the incredible animation and fight choreography in every episode has made it one of the best anime of 2025 to watch, by far. It’s a series that’s already on its way to becoming the next big thing, and it more than deserves that reputation.

5) Soul Eater

In 2008’s Soul Eater, monsters exist and are a constant threat to people, especially witches, and under the guidance of Lord Death, students of the DWMA hone their abilities as Meisters and living weapons to defeat them and prevent the birth of a Kishin, with both parties bringing out the most in each other by harmonizing through soul resonance.

Soul Eater is seen as one of the most iconic anime of the 2000s, and with its fun cast, incredible animation, and stylish action and overall production, it’s easy to see why. The series never got a proper adaptation, but even then, what Soul Eater did get remains an amazing anime to watch, even after almost 20 years.

4) Carole & Tuesday

2019’s Carole & Tuesday stars Carole Stanley and Tuesday Simmons, an orphan and a runaway who become friends on a terraformed Mars over their love of music. The two quickly become a duo with the hopes of taking Mars by storm, and despite the odds stacked against them and escalating political tensions, they just might have a shot at it.

Carole & Tuesday has one of the best soundtracks and overall execution of music for a Shinichiro Watanabe anime, all of which effortlessly supports a narrative that’s equal parts emotional and relatable at every turn. Watanabe has never made an anime quite like Carole & Tuesday, and it’s easy to see it as one of his best, by far.

3) My Hero Academia

In 2016’s My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero, despite being born without any powers, and after a chance meeting with his idol, All Might, Izuku will finally get a chance to prove that he has what it takes not just to be a hero, but to be the greatest hero of them all.

My Hero Academia has been a mainstay in modern anime for its superhero aesthetic mixed with great action and character writing, and despite a few hiccups, it’s always found a way to earn that reputation. My Hero Academia has entered its final season, but as it stands, there’s no reason to think it won’t end on a high note.

2) Mob Psycho 100

2016’s Mob Psycho 100 stars Mob, a young boy who has to suppress his emotions at all times to control his powerful psychic abilities. Despite that, Mob constantly tries to better express himself as he strives to make friends and impress his crush, all of which is made even harder by the constant supernatural threats he has to deal with.

It’s one thing for Mob Psycho 100 to have some of the best animation in modern anime, but when combined with a surprisingly heartfelt coming-of-age story, it leads to an anime that excels in every regard. Series creator ONE might be best known for One-Punch Man, but overall, it’s easy to see Mob Psycho 100 as his true magnum opus.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

2009’s Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the second anime adaptation of the Fullmetal Alchemist manga. Unlike the 2003 anime, also made by Bones Film, Brotherhood is a straightforward adaptation of the manga that covers Edward and Alphonse’s search for the Philosopher’s Stone and their fight against the Homunculi in its entirety, all with few divergences from the source material.

While the original anime isn’t without merit, by telling the original, unaltered story with plenty of stellar animation, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an all-time classic that’s still often considered the greatest anime of all time. Few anime are held in higher regard than Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and there’s no better candidate for the best Bones Film series of all time.