Crunchyroll’s Best Shonen Anime of 2025 Confirmed For Season 2

Crunchyroll has aired multiple exclusive anime this year; however, the one that truly stood out on the platform is the new shonen anime that has been serializing since the summer of 2025. This dark shonen series, Gachiakuta, has just concluded its first season after a total of 24 epic episodes, and immediately following its finale, a second season has been confirmed. Alongside this announcement, two new projects for the series were also revealed, with one set to arrive as early as May 2026. This early project is a stage play adaptation, with Hikaru Imamaki starring as Rudo. The play will premiere in Tokyo on May 26, 2026, before moving to Kyoto on June 5, 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new visual for the stage play has also been released, along with additional details. Meanwhile, an action RPG based on the series is currently in development and will be available on major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. However, the most exciting news remains the confirmation of season 2 of the anime, which will continue the story of what is arguably one of the best anime of 2025, offering one of the freshest takes on the shonen genre. Rudo and the Cleaners’ journey on the Ground will continue with Studio Bones’ incredible animation, and fans are hoping its return won’t take too long.

Gachiakuta Is Officially Confirmed for Season 2

Considering that the announcement for season 2 of Gachiakuta came immediately after the conclusion of the first season, it is a strong sign that the new season may arrive sooner rather than much later. More importantly, it suggests that Studio Bones has found clear merit in the anime’s development, which is hardly surprising given how meticulously crafted the first season was, with consistently top-tier animation quality. While official details about the next season remain undisclosed, speculation suggests that season 2 could arrive as early as winter 2027. The first season was released a little over a year after its announcement, and it is reasonable to expect season 2 to follow a similar timeline, especially considering Studio Bones’ consistency in production.

The first season concluded with a major confrontation between the Raiders and the Cleaners, after which Rudo chose to remain with the latter and pursue his revenge in his own way. The finale also set up several narrative threads, most notably Rudo embarking on a mission to rescue Amo with Zanka accompanying him. At the same time, revelations surrounding Rudo’s heritage as a Surebec and his connection to the Watchmen series are set to deepen, with the Hell Guard organization emerging as another key element in the story. Season 2 of Gachiakuta on Crunchyroll is poised to become even more intriguing, and it is fortunate that the continuation has already been officially confirmed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!