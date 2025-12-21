Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Drops New Trailer For Final Episodes

Play video

Based on the award-winning manga by Riichiro Inagaki (story) and Boichi (art), Dr. Stone’s anime adaptation will reach its conclusion in April next year as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The manga already ended in 2023, after which TOHO announced that the final season, titled Science Future, would be divided into three cours. The first two cours have already been released, and all that’s left now is for the story to wrap up after all the mysteries are solved. The anime took the stage during the second day of Jump Festa 2026, one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions. This two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+.

Dr. Stone released a new key visual featuring Senku and Dr. Xeno, along with a new trailer that introduces a new character, Sai Nanami. Sai is one of the most beloved characters in the manga, and fans couldn’t be happier to see his debut in the upcoming final episodes. The episode count for the final cour hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect somewhere around 12 episodes, judging by the previous patterns. New episodes will drop on Crunchyroll, the largest global streaming platform for anime, where you can also catch up with the rest of the season.

Dr. Stone Is All Set to Wrap Up The Story in Science Future Cour 3

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The final season picks up the story from where Season 3 ended, following Senku and the Kingdom of Science as they embark on a voyage to North America aboard the Perseus. Their goal is to gather all the resources necessary for constructing a rocket to reach the Moon and confront the enigmatic “Why-Man.” The first step in this final journey is to gather vital materials, especially resources like platinum, specialized alloys, and most importantly, corn, which leads them to the other side of the world, only to find out Senku’s former mentor, Dr. Xeno, has already built an advanced facility there and has quite a few allies on his side.

The story has come a long way since then, as the Kingdom of Science faces several challenges in front of it because of Stanley and his team. As the final approaches, the Kingdom of Science readies itself to confront the Why-Man and restore civilization that has been over thousands of years. Dr. Xeno has joined their side, and his expertise is an unparalleled asset to the group, but they need just one more person as the final piece.

The Kingdom of Science needs an unbelievably talented mathematician on their side to build a spaceship, and Ryusui knows just the right person for the job. The trailer only shows a brief glimpse of Sai, but the official website of the anime shares his character design. The website also teases new announcements regarding the character, who is described as humanity’s most brilliant mathematician.

