Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Fans The Crossover of Our Dreams for Jump Festa 2026

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! As one of the most successful anime and manga series of all time, Jujutsu Kaisen is always at the center of attention during major events such as Jump Festa, Shueisha’s largest anime and manga convention. Held annually for two days, the event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. Jujutsu Kaisen took the stage on December 20th, 2025, the first day of Jump Festa 2026, and revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 as the release date draws near. Fans were also introduced to new characters, including Kinji Hakari, who was briefly mentioned in Season 1, and his voice actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amid all the excitement, the series also revealed a special collaborative illustration drawn by Gege Akutami, the series’ creator, and Yuji Iwasaki, the artist of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a short sequel manga released in September this year. The visual features a crossover between the characters from the main story and the sequel. On the left side, we see Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo, with Ryomen Sukuna getting all the spotlight in the back. The right side features Tsurugi Okkotsu, Yuka Okkotsu, Maru, Cross, and Usami, with Dabura facing the King of Curses. The visual was displayed during the event and shared on social media by the official X handle of the series’ PR.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Currently In Its Final Stage

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was released as a short sequel manga, running weekly for about six months and releasing no more than three volumes. While many fans anticipated the series would get an extension, especially after its major success, it appears Akutami has no plans of doing so. The manga has released 16 chapters so far, and the story recently commenced the final battles between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura, as well as the duel between Tsurugi Okkotsu and Maru.

The Jujutsu world is in chaos after the negotiations fell apart as the sorcerers’ worst nightmare comes true. Despite all their efforts to avoid a conflict with the Simurians, Yakumaru ruined everything by fatally shooting Cross. While the initial misunderstanding regarding Cursed Spirits and Kalyans could’ve been cleared in a peaceful way, the Simurians now have no desire to make peace with the sorcerers after what happened to Cross.

As Cross’ fate hangs in the balance, the Okkotsu siblings are doing everything they can to protect the Jujutsu society. While Tsurugi wishes to save his sister from dying during her battle with Dabura, Yuka is determined to sacrifice herself, considering she’s at a major disadvantage against the Simurian warrior. She even summoned an untamed Mahoraga, which all the more guarantees her death at this point. The series has yet to announce its finale release date, but we might expect it to end during the first half of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!