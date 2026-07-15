My Hero Academia Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Cool New Trailers

My Hero Academia is having a huge year as the franchise is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime adaptation’s original debut, and it’s going all out for the occasion with some cool new trailers helping to show it all off. My Hero Academia might have ended its original anime run last year with its eighth and final season, but it’s been able to keep active through this year as it is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original debut. That’s meant all sorts of new projects have been coming our way.

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My Hero Academia has been showing off all kinds of new stuff through the year thus far as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the anime, and the latest is also a celebration of Izuku Midoriya’s birthday. Shueisha has gone all out for both occasions with two cool trailers showing off the best moments from the manga with the coolest themes from the anime. You can check them out below to show off how far My Hero Academia has come in the last decade.

My Hero Academia Celebrates Deku’s Birthday With Special Trailers

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My Hero Academia‘s 10th anniversary has seen the anime return with a few special projects through the year thus far. Earlier this Spring it had made its return with a special epilogue episode that was set after the events of the original finale. Exploring more of Deku and the others’ future as adults that was briefly seen in the TV anime’s finale, the epilogue helped to close out one of the final lingering threads between Deku and Ochaco that had been left by the end of the original series. But that’s far from all we’ll get to see through the rest of the year.

My Hero Academia has also kicked off a whole new world tour for a special concert that will be making its way through the United States and other territories later this year. And the anime will also be returning for one final entry. Adapting the final few canonical pages created by Kohei Horikoshi, a new anime short will be making its debut later this August revealing even more of Deku’s pro hero life in the future. It premiered at Anime Expo 2026 earlier this month, but will make its full debut soon enough.

Is My Hero Academia Really Over?

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With both My Hero Academia‘s manga and anime now ending this year, it does raise the question or not whether this is the true end of the franchise overall. There’s a chance that the series could always continue sometime in the future, and that’s probably most likely with a new feature film release exploring an original story like the other films. It would be even better if it showcased the now adult versions of each of the heroes while doing so as well.

Kohei Horikoshi seems to have officially said goodbye to My Hero Academia and is pretty much moving on now that the anime has ended as well, so we might not get anymore. We’re still likely going to see a future season of the spinoff, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, sometime in the future, so make sure to catch up with all of it now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu and more in the meantime.

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