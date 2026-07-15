Helluva Boss Creator Teases Raunchy Season 3 Episode: “Prime is Letting Us”

The Hellaverse has been taking over Amazon Prime Video for good reason, as both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss have been renewed for future seasons. With both series garnering hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, it makes sense that a major company would jump at the chance to add the animated stories of the underworld to their streaming library. While Charlie Morningstar and her friends were the first to join Amazon, Blitzo and his employees at I.M.P. are doing the same. Helluva Boss season three will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this fall, and series creator Vivienne Medrano is teasing some eye-popping moments.

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In a recent interview with the outlet Collider, Medrano confirmed that a particularly “raunchy” sequence is set to be a part of Helluva Boss’s third season. While diving into the more mature subject matter of the underworld is nothing new for either of the two seasons focusing on the Hellaverse, the creator was still shocked that this upcoming bit was approved by Amazon. Specifically, she states that “We have a sequence in Season 3, so I can’t reveal what it is, but people will see in October that I think is cool. It’s so funny because I was like, ‘I know this is raunchy,’ but I just thought, ‘This is a sleek music video. It’s so cool.’” She also confirmed that Amazon has given her and the animators at SpindleHorse the chance to move forward with this sequence, which might not come as too much of a surprise for those who have seen what has slipped through the cracks with Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel.

What Lies in Wait For Blitzo?

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Helluva Boss, unlike Hazbin Hotel, had a full two seasons online before it would arrive on Amazon Prime Video. For the upcoming third season, the episodes will air on Amazon’s streaming service prior to eventually being offered for free on YouTube, as the series has been in the past. While Charlie Morningstar will garner three additional seasons in the future to bring its tale to a close, Blitzo and his employees are planning to end their show early with its upcoming fourth season. With Medrano confirmed to create a feature-length film focusing on magic and dinosaurs in Prehistoria, the end might be nigh for the Hellaverse across the board when these two series end.

So what changes are in store for I.M.P. in season three? One of the biggest remains the fact that Stolas has been punted from his ivory tower, as the owl god is now acting as Blitzo’s receptionist as the pair struggle with their relationship issues. On top of this romantic back-and-forth, Millie and Moxxie will most likely have a big issue on their hands, as the former learned she was pregnant in season two’s finale.

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Via Collider