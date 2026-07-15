Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Disappointing Season 2 Episode Count for Its Return After 9 Years

A major Isekai anime franchise has returned to Crunchyroll after nine long years, but fans might be disappointed with how many episodes Season 2 of its run is going to be sticking around for. It’s been a great year for new Isekai anime releases thus far, but it’s been even better for the longer running franchises. We’ve seen many of them returning for new episodes over the last few months, and the Summer and Fall slates are going to see even more of these blockbuster franchises coming back with new episodes too.

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With a whole new wave of Isekai franchises returning for new episodes this Summer, one of the big ones that fans had been looking forward to seeing the most was Saga of Tanya the Evil as it returned to screens with Season 2. But it’s been nine long years since the first season of the anime adapting Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki’s original light novel series hit, so it might be disappointing to fans that this new season is only going to be sticking around for a single cour of 12 episodes according to the anime’s official website.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Confirms Episode Count

Courtesy of NUT

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 confirmed it will be running for 12 episodes as sold across three Blu-ray/DVD volumes for its official physical release in Japan. A single cour of episodes does make sense for the series as it’s only going to be sticking around for the Summer, and 12 episodes was how long the first season ran for as well. But while it all makes sense, there’s admittedly a bit that stings about it because that first season was released nearly a decade ago at this point.

Fans have been waiting nine long years for the TV anime to return with the next step of the story, so a single cour of episodes feels a big lacking after such a long wait. It’s likely still going to be an eventful season of developments for Tanya and the war at large, but it just bears the weight of all of that time that fans have been waiting to see it all in action. No matter how fulfilling it might or might not be, this season just won’t feel like it’s going to be around enough.

What’s Next for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

Courtesy of NUT

Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s first season ended all the way back in 2017, and while there was a feature film featuring a new story, Season 2 is the first proper continuation of the series ever since. Tanya had been waiting for the war to start again in the midst of a truce, and used the opportunity to start a whole new endeavor against Being X. This was the first major movement forward for Tanya’s attack against the god that put her there in the first place, and that made this wait for the new episodes even tougher.

The second season seemingly makes some big steps forward as Tanya is getting more hands on with it all too, but it’s even more crucial to catch up with everything that’s happened so far now streaming with Crunchyroll. They will also be offering new episodes of Saga of Tanya the Evil as it airs through the Summer, so it’s time to see what fans have been waiting all this time to see.

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