The Next Big Live-Action Anime Movie Shares a New Look

One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender are far from the only animated properties that have recently tried their hand at working within the live-action world. Earlier this month, it was announced that Lionsgate was going full steam ahead in creating a Hollywood interpretation of Naruto, looking to cast Team 7 to bring Masashi Kishimoto’s shonen story to life. Later this year, the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto is preparing to receive a new live-action film, though this isn’t the arrival of Denji the Chainsaw Devil to the live-action medium. It’s time to once again revisit one of the saddest manga of all time.

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On September 11th in Japan, a new live-action Look Back movie is set to arrive in theaters. The turnaround time between Tatsuki Fujimoto creating the short story in 2021 to becoming an anime adaptation and then a live-action film proves how much the manga-creating tale has resonated worldwide. In 2024, the beloved tale arrived in the anime medium thanks to Studio Durian, though its runtime was only an hour in total. Eventually, the anime movie found its way to Amazon Prime Video, with the live-action film yet to confirm whether it will receive a North American release. Luckily, this fact isn’t stopping any of our readers from checking out the latest trailer for the upcoming adaptation, which you can check out below.

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Tatsuki Fujimoto Without Chainsaw Man

Image via MAPPA

One of the biggest pieces of news that has surrounded Look Back’s creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, this year has been Chainsaw Man’s conclusion. The second part of the shonen manga series gave a definitive ending to Denji, with Fujimoto himself not hinting that a “part three” was planned for the future. Despite the manga’s end, Studio MAPPA still has years’ worth of content to bring to the screen, as Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc is confirmed as the next project. To date, MAPPA hasn’t confirmed whether this next chapter will arrive as a television series and/or feature-length film, though with the success of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, the idea of it hitting the silver screen becomes that much more likely.

Look Back and Chainsaw Man are far from the only manga stories created by the prolific mangaka. A major story from Fujimoto has been Goodbye, Eri, a love letter to filmmaking that also included a creature of the night. To date, this short story hasn’t had an anime adaptation and/or live-action adaptation of its own, though Eri’s story would work quite well for either medium. As of the writing of this article, Fujimoto has yet to confirm if he is working on a new manga, though we have to imagine it will only be a matter of time.

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