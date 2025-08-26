Dandadan Star Hypes Best New Character After Dub Annoucement

The ongoing Dandadan Season 2 is currently in its final stretch, set to debut two new characters in the Kaiju Arc. One of them is Kinta Sakata, who even got his own special trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Fans already saw a brief glimpse of him in the second season’s opening and ending themes, and it’s finally time for him to be introduced in the main story. Bryce Papenbrook will voice Kinta in the English dub, who also happens to be the voice behind Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan. Papenbrook has also voiced several famous characters, including Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer, Rin Okumura from Blue Exorcist, and many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the voice actor hasn’t shared any words after the announcement yet, he has been reposting Dandadan updates related to Kinta. Additionally, AJ Beckles, the English voice actor of Okarun, welcomed the new addition to the crew while also hyping up Kinta. The character is already well-loved among manga readers, and it’s about time anime-only fans will also learn his appeal. Kaiju Arc is expected to be the final arc of Season 2, and we may get a small tease of the Space Globalists Arc in the finale. Space Globalists Arc is by far the most intense arc in the series, which will also solve the mystery of the alien who was pretending to be the head of the Kito family in the Cursed House Arc.

Dandadan Star AJ Beckles Hypes Kinta Sakata’s Dub Actor

(But Who Is Kinta?)

SHOUTOUT TO OUR NEW CASTMATE @BrycePapenbrook!! You guys are going to love Kinta Sakata https://t.co/gqFGDlai4f — AJ Beckles (@AJBecklesVO) August 23, 2025

Kinta Sakata is a student at Kami High and appears in the show after Okarun piqued his interest. As someone who is interested in getting attention from others, especially girls, Kinta is especially curious about how Okarun is perceived as attractive by Momo and Aira. He later overhears a conversation about the hunt for Okarun’s kintama, since one of them is still missing.

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Kinta has no idea about the supernatural events happening in the city, so he creates a bunch of awkward misunderstandings with his inappropriate language. However, despite his chaotic introduction, he turns out to be a reliable ally to Momo and her friends. His transition from an ordinary boy with selfish motives to a determined hero is what manga readers love most about him.

The Kaiju Arc, which serves as a prologue to the Space Globalists Arc, takes place when Momo and Okarun are still on the hunt for the kintama. However, the sudden appearance of a Godzilla-like creature thwarts their plans. The towering kaiju launches devastating attacks, and it doesn’t take long for Aira and Jiji to arrive at the scene. Surprisingly enough, even Kinta joins the battle and lends them a hand. The character will debut in Season 2 Episode 9, which will be released on August 28th, 2025. You can catch up with the rest of the season on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Dandadan Season 2 will reach its conclusion in September 2025. Are you excited for Kinta’s anime debut? Share your thoughts about the character in the comments below!