Dandadan Season 2 Drops New Trailer With Latest New Ally for Okarun and Momo

Science Saru dropped a new trailer for Dandadan Season 2, promoting the final arc of the season while introducing a new ally for the lead protagonists. Dandadan continues making headway in the streaming world, becoming one of the most-watched series on Netflix. With seven episodes of the second season already airing in Japan, Science Saru is now hyping up its over-the-top final arc of the season. With no season three being officially announced at the time of this writing, the final arc of season two may be the final episodes fans will get to see for a while.

The new trailer introduces Kinta Sakata, an important ally for the series going forward. The footage highlights Kinta’s eccentricities, including his obsession with the paranormal and love of mecha. He essentially comes across as a more aggressive version of Okarun, except that he lacks Okarun’s status as a main protagonist. The trailer also revealed a new giant monster that the team must fight, with a tease that Kinta will be able to summon a giant mecha to battle kaiju. A new poster promoting the final arc has been released, showing the main group of Okarun, Momo, Aira, Jiji, and Turbo Granny dramatically standing below the kaiju fight.

Everything to Know For Dandadan‘s Season 2 Final Arc

Dandadan follows the exploits of teenagers Momo Ayase and Okarun, who fight against supernatural and sci-fi creatures that target their hometown. The duo fights against ghosts and aliens as they try to cure Okarun of his curse. Season 2 continued the ongoing Cursed House arc, where the protagonists investigate a strange home where Momo’s friend lives. The opening arc for Season 2 was adapted into a movie, Dandadan: Evil Eye, and premiered in theaters before the season’s premiere. The film opened in US cinemas on June 6th, quickly surpassing the opening box office numbers for the first Dandadan film, First Encounters, which only made $1 million at opening weekend. Contrastingly, Evil Eye tripled the box office totals with a $3 million opening weekend. Dandadan’s new movie dropped from the top ten in its second weekend, but still earned $644,631, pushing its US box office totals to $5 million.

The halfway mark of the second season presented a pleasant treat for fans, featuring a full-on music video as the protagonists exorcise a demon from one of their friends. The final episodes of Season Two cover the Kaiju Arc, where the group confronts a giant monster while hunting for another golden sphere. While the series is known for its over-the-top and hyper-energetic action scenes, the Kaiju Arc may feature the anime’s most ambitious fight yet. The new trailer showcases all the destruction the mysterious kaiju delivers to the city, highlighting how underwhelmed the characters are when dealing with this size of a threat. Fortunately, Kinta appears to have a solution to the problem, leading to an all-out fight between two giants that would make even Godzilla proud.

Besides Netflix, Dandadan can be streamed on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Anime can be watched in dub or sub, with the English dub featuring an all-star cast that includes Abby Trott as Momo, A.J. Beckles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, Aleks Le as Jiji, and Barbara Goodson as Turbo Granny.