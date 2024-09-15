First Dandadan Reviews Call the Anime 'Pure Cinema'

It is almost time. With October on the horizon, all eyes are on the fall anime season, and Dandadan is at the front of the pack. The start of October will pave the way for Dandadan's debut, and the hype surrounding the supernatural series is at a fever pitch. Science Saru has fans on edge for Yukinobu Tatsu's hit series, and after a special premiere in theaters, netizens are calling Dandadan peak cinema.

The update comes courtesy of GKIDS as the company teamed with Science Saru to release Dandadan: First Encounters. The movie hit theaters this weekend with three episodes of the TV anime in tow. Loaded with cast and crew interviews, this Dandadan movie gave fans the chance to peek the anime ahead of its TV premiere, and fans left theaters feeling more excited than ever.

Dandadan Is One of Anime's Most Anticipated Shows of 2024

As you can see in the slides below, the excitement behind Dandadan is palpable on social media, and we have these new reviews to thank. The fandom walked away from Dandadan: First Encounters with a new idea of how good anime can be. It is clear that director Fuga Yamashiro did not skimp out on the anime in any way, and the rest of Science Saru followed suit. From its vibrant color palette to its fluid sakuga, Dandadan has it all, and that doesn't even touch upon its lively leads.

After all, the charm of Dandadan is encapsulated in its protagonists, Momo and Ken. The two characters make an unlikely duo as their interest in the paranormal takes them for a ride. Since Tatsu began Dandadan years ago, the relationship between Momo and Ken has kept fans seated. According to the anime's first reviews, Science Saru does a perfect job in introducing the pair. So if you are an alien otaku like Ken, you are in for a treat.

What Competition Will Dandadan Have This Fall?

With the anime's release date set for October 3, we are just weeks out from Dandadan going live. Its theatrical outing has only stoked interest in the anime, so the Fall 2024 season will be busy for anime lovers. Dandadan will kick the whole thing off, but other franchises like Dragon Ball and Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World will provide competition.

After all, Dragon Ball Daima is slated to premiere on October 11 and mark the next installment of the anime. We have been waiting on a new mainline Dragon Ball anime since Dragon Ball Super wrapped in early 2018. Beyond that, the Fall 2024 cour will nod to major titles like Blue Box, Blue Exorcist, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and even Bleach. So as we march closer to October, you better get your streaming schedule straight!

If Dandadan is on your must-watch list, the anime will be easy to binge. The show is slated to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu starting October 3. As for Tatsu's manga, the series just returned from a recent hiatus, and you can find its chapters to date over on the Shonen Jump app.

What do you make of Dandadan so far? Will you be tuning into the TV anime? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.