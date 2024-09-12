Dragon Ball Daima Lands U.S. Release Date and Streaming Service

It's official, Dragon Ball fans. We are less than a month from the release of Dragon Ball Daima whether you can believe it or not. The show promises to usher forward a new era for Son Goku and his friends as a rogue wish turns the heroes into minis on a mission. Slated to debut on October 11 in Japan, fans have been waiting to learn whether Dragon Ball Daima will stream in the United States. And now, we know Crunchyroll will be the home for Dragon Ball Daima.

"[Dragon Ball Daima] will be available to stream with subtitles on Crunchyroll starting October 11 in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, followed by new weekly subtitled episodes simulcast with the Japanese TV broadcast," the streaming service announced today. At this point, no info has been given on an English dub for Dragon Ball Daima, but fans are hopeful it is in the works.

So, What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

Now if you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Daima, you should know the anime marks the next canon installation of the series. Back in 2018, the fandom said farewell to the Dragon Ball Super TV anime, and Toei Animation has floated the series with a few films and its manga. Now, the franchise is shifting its focus to Dragon Ball Daima, and this upcoming anime has netizens locked in.

After all, Dragon Ball Daima will follow Son Goku and his friends as they go about their lives on Earth following the Majin Buu saga. For once, it seems things are all good, but that changes when a wish is made on the dragon balls. From what trailers have shown, it seems several demons managed to escape the Demon Realm and corrupt the dragon balls with a wish that turns Goku (and his entire gang) into minis. This wish prompts Goku to go on a mission with the Kai to reverse the wish by collecting the dragon balls once more. But this time, Goku will have to contend with the Demon Realm if he wants to return to normal.

What's the Big Deal About Dragon Ball Daima?

Clearly, this new Dragon Ball series has a wild mission for Goku, and fans are ready to see the Saiyan go off. After all, it has been more than six years since the hero hit up television. Sure, Dragon Ball Super has carried on with two films since its TV series ended, but nothing can top a weekly Dragon Ball series. The premiere of Dragon Ball Daima has been a long-awaited one, and that is even putting it lightly.

Plus, this upcoming show holds a special place in the fandom's heart thanks to Akira Toriyama. The series' creator passed away suddenly this year, leaving the world bereft by the loss. Toriyama spoke about Dragon Ball Daima several times before his death as he oversaw everything from its story to its settings and character designs. In a way, it feels like Dragon Ball Daima will be a final farewell to Toriyama, and Goku will be left in new hands moving forward.

We will have to wait a couple more weeks to see how Dragon Ball Daima plays out our favorite characters. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime on October 11, continuing its mission to bring quality simulcasts to fans across the globe. So brace yourselves. The world of Dragon Ball is about to get wild.

