Dandadan Locks Down Netflix Release Date: What You Need to Know

Dandadan is gearing up for its long-awaited debut. The hit series came to life back in 2021 under Shonen Jump+, and it has quickly become a global phenomenon. From its flashy battles to its incredible hijinks, Dandadan has everything a good manga needs. Soon, that story will make its move to the small screen at Science Saru has adapted Dandadan into an anime, and Netflix will drop its first episode on October 3.

The update comes from Netflix itself as the streaming service posted a new trailer for Dandadan. "The story of young love and occult battles begins in Dandadan! When Momo and Okarun's beliefs clash, they're thrown into a world of ghosts, aliens, and awakened powers. Premiering worldwide on Netflix starting October 3 – release date may vary by country," the post reads. And of course, you can check out the anime's latest trailer below.

What Is Dandadan All About?

As you can see above, Dandadan is a visual fest thanks to its bright color palette and smooth sakuga. We can see the vision director Fuga Yamashiro crafted for Dandadan, and it is nothing short of gorgeous. Characters like Momo Ayase and Ken 'Okarun' Takakura seem like they've come off the pages. Much of that work comes courtesy of character designer Naoyuki Onda. And when it comes to the anime's creatures, they were born from Yoshimichi Kameda and series creator Yukinobu Tatsu.

If you want to know more about the story of Dandadan, it focuses on two high schoolers named Momo and Ken as the opposites collide over an unlikely argument. Ken believes in aliens but not ghosts while Momo believes the exact opposite. Eager to prove the other wrong, a test of courage changes the pair forever when they discover aliens and ghosts both exist. From there, Momo and Ken are drawn into a wild work of supernatural thrills as the latter finds himself possessed by a revered spirit.

Why Dandadan Is a Big Deal For Netflix

Since day one, Dandadan has been a fantastic read, and its anime is already drawing high praise from fans online. The show held the world premiere for episode one at Anime Expo this summer, and ComicBook was in attendance. The premiere of Dandadan blew away all expectations in every regard, from acting to animation and pacing. The composition of Dandadan cannot be understated, so fans are ready to check out Dandadan.

The anime, which will also stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll, is a big move for Netflix. Dandadan will be another weekly release for the streaming service, after all. The anime fandom isn't shy about its love of weekly releases, and anime releases on Netflix like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure suffered from binge releases. Earlier this year, Delicious in Dungeon proved how successful a weekly anime release could be for Netflix, so it is no surprise that Dandadan is copying that schedule. The team at Science Saru has been able to animated far out enough to accommodate a weekly release, so here's to hoping Netflix sticks with this realtime schedule moving forward.

