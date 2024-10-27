Dandadan Goes Viral Over Clever Rihanna Easter Egg

Dandadan is doing all the things fans wanted and more. If you did not realize, the hit anime is here at last, and all eyes have turned to Turbo Granny in its wake. With a few episodes under thumbs, Dandadan is already one of the top anime releases of 2024, and fans are ready to see what else the show has in store. After all, Dandadan has been wild since episode one, and now the anime is going viral over an unexpected tie to… Rihanna?

Oh yeah, that is right. Rihanna has been given her very own spotlight in Dandadan. After the opening for Dandadan was released, netizens were quick to break down the theme song, and it was there one fan spotted Momo’s homage to Rihanna.

Does Dandadan Hide a Special Homage to Rihanna? Yes.

As you can see below, the post comes from Reddit (and also X) via epppyyy. The netizen has gathered a captive audience online thanks to Dandadan. Since the anime began, fans like epppyyy have been dissecting the best parts of the anime, and it was there the netizen learned Momo’s choreography in the opening mirrors some from Rihanna.

The dance moves in Dandadan are hard to mistake when put side to side. From the hip shimmying to the high jump at the end, Momo’s dance comes straight from Rihanna. This kind of homage is hard to catch unless you are a mega-fan, but let’s face it; Rihanna is an icon in the music world, so it was just a matter of time before this obscure reference was found out.

It is also worth noting that anime (and animation has a whole) loves these little references. Whether we’re talking fight sequences or dance moves, some top-tier anime titles have borrowed from pop culture. Attack on Titan was famous for this as creator Hajime Isayama hid plenty of memes through his titans. Now, Dandadan is taking charge with its nod to Rihanna, so fans of the A-list singer are living for the tribute.

Anime and Hip-Hop Go Way, Way Back

Clearly, Momo learned some of her moves from Rihanna, and this Dandadan reference is not the first the singer has faced. The Grammy-winning singer may not talk about anime to the press, but netizens have wondered for years whether Rihanna has ties to shows like Hunter x Hunter. From Canary to Gon, Rihanna has done several editorial looks for magazines that appear to reference Hunter x Hunter. If not Rihanna herself, then someone on her style team has a thing for Shonen Jump, and we are not mad about it.

And beyond Rihanna, well – it goes without saying the hip-hop industry shares a tight bond with anime. If shows like Afro Samurai and Samurai Champloo were not enough to convince you, plenty of artists have taken anime into their tracks. From Frank Ocean to Lil Uzi Vert and Chance the Rapper, some of the biggest names in hip hop have shown out for anime. However, none of those artists have taken their otaku love further than Megan Thee Stallion.

Everyone’s favorite Hot Girl is a longtime anime fan, and she has never shied away from the industry or her fandom. From viral cosplays to anime samples and Naruto merchandise collaborations, Megan Thee Stallion is all in on anime. During her recent world tour, the rapper welcomed a number of fans to the stage including several cosplayers. So if you have ever wanted to see Gojo Satoru throw it back to “Otaku Hot Girl”, Megan Thee Stallion has made it happen for you.

