Dandadan’s Cursed House Hides a Terrible Secret (Explored in Season 2)

The thrilling first season of Dandadan’s anime has finally reached its conclusion. Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga of the same name, the anime adaptation of Dandadan quickly became a fan favorite. The series debuted in October 2024 and has just wrapped up its first season. However, the story is far from over, as the Dandadan manga is currently ongoing, with lots of exciting moments in the later arcs. The anime ends in the middle of the Cursed House Arc, and just when things were starting to get good.

It’s the fourth manga arc and the most intense one so far. After Jiji’s arrival, Momo promises to help him exorcise the evil spirit inhabiting his house. As Okarun joins the duo, the three of them set out on a new mission. After Jiji temporarily moves into Momo’s house, he tells her about his family’s situation and the ghost that inhabits his house. However, the house is more dangerous than what Momo signed up for. Since the anime won’t answer the question for at least a few months, here’s what you need to know about the secret of the cursed house.

Warning: Spoilers from the Dandadan manga ahead!

SCIENCE SARU

The Cursed House in Dandadan is Home to a Dangerous Creature

After arriving at the house, Momo deduces there’s no spirit. She believes the ghost’s spirit energy is weak, so it’s hard for her to detect it. It’s common for weak ghosts to go into hiding when they sense an intruder. However, Okarun notices that the house has an extra room while playing soccer. The two break a wall and discover something unimaginable – a room full of talismans and strange echoes. However, they get sidetracked when the Kito Family’s women visit them.

After Momo runs from the hot spring, Turbo Granny tells her the house is soaked in blood. As fans may have already guessed, the Kito Family will serve as the antagonists of this arc. The series later reveals that the members of the Kito Family have been offering human sacrifices to the Tsuchinoko, a mysterious local deity for the past 200 years. The villagers believe it’s their protector, but the truth is far from it. The sacrifices are always the people who come to love in the house.

It doesn’t take long for her to realize that Jiji and his family are the latest targets. Even Okarun gets caught as a sacrifice after the Kito family sees him. This action-packed arc will also reveal the spirit inhabiting Jiji’s house. The arc begins in Chapter 28 and has a total of 23 chapters. The anime adapts the manga till Chapter 34, and you can read the rest on the official app of MangaPlus if you want to switch the medium. Dandadan is one of the most popular Shonen Jump+ manga with stunning art and a captivating story.