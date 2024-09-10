Sorry, Shonen Jump - Dandadan Just Axed One of Your Best Transformations

Dandadan is now in the starting stages of a mysterious new arc, and the newest chapter of the series has wiped out one of Shonen Jump's coolest transformations. Dandadan recently took a month long break following a particularly intense fight as series creator Yukinobu Tatsu prepared for the next arc of the series. With the manga's return earlier this month, the series has started to set the stage for what's next by revealing the recovery period for Momo Ayase, Okarun and the others. But in that recovery comes some pretty huge shifts for whatever could be coming in the series next.

Dandadan's latest chapters have been in the midst of the manga's tradition of Momo and the others having a big feast in order to recover and celebrate the major fight they had just been through. But this time around it's only leading to more questions for what's next as some major changes have taken place. Because with Okarun finally getting the second of his missing golden "family jewels" through the fight against the Fairy-Tale Card yokai, it also means that his deal with Turbo Granny has officially come to an end as well.

(Photo: Turbo Granny regains her powers in Dandadan Chapter 165 - Shueisha)

Okarun Gets His Balls Back

With the second of his family jewels being taken within the Fairy-Tale Card's domain, Okarun was successful in getting in back after the monster's defeat. This leads to the start of Dandadan Chapter 165 as he prepares to take it back within his body. Rather that put it back like a normal person, however, Turbo Granny and Seiko decide to turn it into another pitching and hitting contest. Even with all of the shenanigans, Okarun finally gets the second of his family jewels back and is now back to as normal as he can be after all of this.

But this also means that with Okarun's body being complete, his deal with Turbo Granny has come to an end. She initially agreed to lend Okarun her spiritual power in an effort to help him find his then missing family jewels. This allowed Okarun to transform into her, and gained her power through the now iconic transformation seen as one of the biggest standout elements of the franchise as a whole overall. But Turbo Granny then quickly asks Okarun for her spiritual power back as soon as he gets both his jewels back in place.

Why Turbo Granny Leaves

While the others are quick to mention that if more monsters or aliens attack, Okarun will no longer be able to transform to help, Okarun himself agrees to give Turbo Granny back her power. He knows it's the initial deal they made, and has no (outward) qualms about bringing that all to an end. After thanking her for letting him use it, Seiko then helps transfer Turbo Granny's spiritual power back into her. Through a display of that energy, it's clear that she's every bit as dangerous as when she was first introduced.

With Okarun giving her back her power, Turbo Granny then walks away as she says she no longer has any reason to stick around with the rest of them. Despite all of the memories they've made with one another before this point, she's quick to leave as she was originally their first major foe of the series overall. It's why Okarun's in this mess in the first place. But at the same time, there's undoubtedly a bit of bittersweetness to it all as her power has helped them out of so many jams before now, and Turbo Granny herself seemed to like them too. But guess this is it, and Okarun won't be able to transform anymore.