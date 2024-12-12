Dandadan’s Newest Character Is One of the Series’ Strongest (& Fans Aren’t Ready)

Jin Enoji, better known as Jiji, is a new character in the Dandadan anime. He is Momo’s first love and is currently living at her house since his parents are in the hospital. He even transfers to Momo’s class, much to Okarun’s dismay. Jiji adds silly humor to the show with his antics. Although he appears carefree, his family’s situation is weighing him down. Jiji knows the one causing the series of misfortunes is the evil spirit hiding in his house. As all attempts to drive out the spirit fail, he has no choice but to ask Seiko Ayase for help.

Unfortunately, Seiko’s powers don’t work outside of Kamigoe City. So, she entrusts Momo with the task of exorcising the spirit. While Momo is only a newly awakened psychic, Seiko has faith in her granddaughter. Anime-only fans aren’t aware of this, but Jiji will turn out to be one of the series’ strongest characters. The manga currently has 176 chapters, and few characters have emerged since then to challenge his strength. However, Jiji doesn’t get his powers through conventional methods, as is typical of Dandadan’s cast. The story will feature a surprising plot twist, changing the course of the story.

Warning: Spoilers for Dandadan Episode 11 Ahead!

Science SARU

Jiji Gets an Insane Power-up After Being Possessed

People like Momo and Seiko with innate abilities are extremely rare. The only way an ordinary person can gain supernatural powers is through meeting certain conditions when they come in contact with the spirit. Okarun uses Turbo Granny’s curse to his advantage and uses her abilities. The downside is that he gets extremely depressed while maintaining his Yokai form. On the other hand, Aira gains her powers after Acrobatic Silky transfers her aura to her.

However, Jiji gets possessed by the Evil Eye in Chapter 40 (Season 2 of the anime). That’s the same spirit haunting his house. Its grudge and hatred towards humans fuels the Evil Eye’s power. It has been waiting centuries for a perfect vessel to carry out its plan. As an athlete, Jiji has a stronger physique than an average teenager. He has inherently powerful spiritual energy, making him one of the rare cases like Momo and Seiko. In fact, the Evil Eye’s powers are far superior to Momo and her friends. However, Jiji’s struggles begin after the possession.

Science SARU

What’s Next For Jiji In Dandadan?

Dandadan’s anime will complete the Cursed House Arc in Season 2, where fans will learn more about Jiji and his struggles. He feels sorry for the Evil Eye and trusts it despite the odds. His endeavors will continue in the Evil Eye Arc, the fifth story arc of Dandadan, where he deals with the possession. The arc primarily focuses on him as Jiji has to keep the spirit at bay. Even the slightest mistake can prove to be fatal. Starting Season 2, he will be among one of the main casts, right alongside Momo, Aira, and Okarun.

Dandadan will wrap up its first season next week, so fans must wait a while to see how it all plays out. Although there is no official confirmation about a sequel, Science SARU will likely share an update after the finale.