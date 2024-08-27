Dandadan Announces Full English Dub Cast

In a world where Shonen Jump is losing some major movers and shakers, Dandadan seems poised to fill the power vacuum in the anime world. The series, which follows two young students whose love of the extraterrestrial and the supernatural becomes a bit too close for comfort, is set to release its anime adaptation this fall. Before we see the television series take the world by storm, Dandadan has revealed the English Dub cast that will be portraying Momo, Okarun, their allies, and their enemies. Rest assured, some major talent is set to join the supernatural shonen series that is one of 2024’s biggest arrivals.

Here is a breakdown of the English Dub Cast for Dandadan, and some of the roles that they have portrayed in the past:

Momo – Abby Trott (Demon Slayer’s Nezuko, Shaman King’s Yoh, Hunter x Hunter’s Machi)

Okarun – AJ Beckles (Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’s Gremmy, Tokyo Revengers’ Takemitchy, Pokemon Journeys’ Hop)

Seiko – Kari Wahlgren (Gotham Knights’ Harley Quinn, Fate/Grand Order’s Goddess Rhongomyniad, FLCL’s Haruko)

Aira – Lisa Reimold (Pluto’s Uran, The Seven Deadly Sins’ Guinevere, Delicious in Dungeon’s Falin)

Jiji – Aleks Le (Solo Leveling’s Jinwoo Sung, The Seven Deadly Sins’ Lancelot, Mashle Magic & Muscles’ Mash Burnedead)

Turbo Granny – Barabara Goodson (Naruto’s Chiyo, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Marle, Disgaea’s Laharl)

Serpoian – Benjamin Diskin (Go Go Loser Ranger’s Aran Hekiru, The Seven Deadly Sins’ Ban, Digimon’s Agumon)

Dandadan’s anime television series will begin on October 3rd, streaming on the likes of Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. If you want to watch the first three episodes early, Dandadan: First Encounter will air in theaters beginning on September 13th. Here’s how the streaming services detail the plot of the bizarre anime story,

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong – Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

