Shonen Jump Editor Unpacks the Real Reason Dandadan Is a Hit

These days, it seems the number of series under Shonen Jump is dwindling. My Hero Academia just closed, and series like Jujutsu Kaisen are on their way out. Some of the publication’s top hits are ready to bow out, but that is not the case for Dandadan. Yukinobu Tatsu’s supernatural series is just hitting its stride, and recently, an editor at Shonen Jump broke down the key to its success.

Not long ago, Shehei Lin was interviewed in Japan about the rise of Dandadan as its anime will drop this fall. It was there the editor, who oversees much of Shonen Jump+, admitted Tatsu’s manga is thriving because of its unpredictability.

“I think it is a story that almost nobody can predict what will happen next. Both Tatsu and I enjoy the unexpected turns we take during our meetings,” Lin explained. “When he thinks up something outrageous and tells me about it, I usually laugh or back away. But if I laugh, it is often the right way to go… so I hope readers can enjoy it.”

Clearly, Lin and Tatsu work very hard to bring Dandadan to life. The life of a manga artist is far from easy, and by proxy, the same goes for manga editors. Still, Tatsu finds a way to keep fans guessing with Dandadan. From its occult mysteries to its extraterrestrial thrills, Dandadan has all the wild action you can want. All of this pairs perfectly with Dandadan‘s rom-com vibes as Momo and Ken dance around one another. So clearly, Tatsu’s brand of spontaneity is working out.

If you have not checked out Dandadan, you can find its manga on the Shonen Jump app. Its anime is set to go live this October on sites like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

What do you think about Dandadan so far? Are you obsessed with Tatsu’s supernatural series? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!