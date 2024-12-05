Dandadan’s Latest Episode Includes a Hilarious UFO Trope

If the past few episodes of Dandadan have felt lacking in sci-fi goodness, Episode 10 is here to make up for it. Last week’s episode ended with the cliffhanger of Momo and Okarun lying naked in front of their entire school after a lengthy battle with the Serpos aliens, an underwater kaiju, and Mr. Mantis. Episode 10 will dive into the fallout of Momo and Okarun’s school-wide exposure, grant them a new ally, and feature one of the most classic UFO references in sci-fi history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new promo for Dandadan‘s 10th episode sees Mr. Mantis return for a rematch, only to succumb to his fatigue, causing the idiotic trio (Momo, Okarun, and Aira) to take him in. As well as teasing the hijinks that ensue between Mr. Mantis and Saiko, the end of the trailer also sees Momo, Okarun, Aira, and Saiko watching in awe as a cow is abducted by a UFO. Not only is Dandadan referencing some of the most beloved anime of all time, but Okarun’s obsession with aliens is leading to the most distinct UFO iconography in all of science fiction. Rather appropriately, the episode is titled “Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?”

The official description for the episode reads: “After being attacked by the aliens, Momo, Okarun, and Aira joined forces to overcome the threat. However, just when they think they’ve defeated the Dober Demon, it reappears before them. A rematch seems inevitable, but the Dober Demon suddenly collapses, drained of its strength. Unable to abandon it, Momo and the others take it home to care for it. There, the Dober Demon reveals a troubling secret…”

Science SARU

Dandadan Episode 10 Stills Show a Surprising New Ally

As well as the new promo, the official Dandadan website unveiled some new stills. The images show Mr. Mantis at the mercy of Saiko and the trio. Meanwhile, the constrained love triangle between Momo, Okarun, and Aira continues to grow.

Dandadan is based on the eponymous manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, which is published weekly in Shonen Jump Plus. So far, Dandadan has been nothing short of a delight. The series blends its light-hearted humor and romance, with beautifully animated action sequences by Science SARU.

Dandadan Episode 10 releases on December 5 at 10:30am ET. Dandadan is released simultaneously on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The first season is drawing to a close. Season 1 will run for a total of 12 episodes. As a result, we’ve got just three more weeks of Momo, Okarun, and Aira acting like idiots before we have to wait for Season 2.