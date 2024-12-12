Dandadan’s Action-Packed Season 1 Will End With Major Cliffhanger

There’s no doubt Dandadan is one of the best anime of the year. The series debuted this Fall and is already a fan-favorite. Now that Episode 11 has been released, the first season will end in just one episode. Although the runtime is short, the first season of this action-packed anime introduces most of the major characters. Episode 11 gives a deeper look at Jiji (Jin Enoji) who is temporarily staying at Momo’s house. However, this is bad news for Okarun since Jiji is Momo’s former crush. Okarun has complex feelings about the situation, but he’s not yet ready to come to terms with his feelings.

Jiji’s introduction commences the fourth arc, The Cursed House Arc of Dandadan. Since it’s 23 chapters long, there’s no way the anime can incorporate everything in just two episodes. Dandadan adapts about three chapters in each episode. Hence, it’s clear that the first season will end abruptly in the middle of an arc, which will leave several unanswered questions. There are already rumors about Dandadan Season 2, so fans probably won’t have to wait for too long before diving into the house of mysteries.

Warning: Mild Spoilers Ahead!

Science SARU

The Cursed House Is Dandadan’s Most Intense Arc So Far

The Cursed House Arc takes Momo and Okarun to a mysterious house in a small village. Jiji and his family are going through a difficult time that begins when they move into the new house. Jiji knows an evil spirit is inhabiting his house, who is likely the cause of his misfortunes. He requests Momo to help him fight off the spirit, and Okarun tags along with them. Seiko would’ve been a better choice for the mission, but her powers don’t work outside of Kamikoshi City.

However, a much darker secret is hiding in the house, which is something a group of three teenagers can handle. The village is run by the Kito family, who hide their fair share of dirty secrets. They are the Jiji’s landlords, and they lure out tenants with cheap rent and force them to sacrifice for Tsuchinoko, whom they believe to be a local deity. A hidden room in the house is soaked in the blood of sacrifices for a couple of centuries. The deity is revered as the protector of the village,e but the story later reveals its shocking identity.

Science SARU

Dandadan Episode 12 will be out on December 19, 2024. The anime is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English dubs. Although there’s no official confirmation about Dandadan Season 2, the studio will likely share an update after the finale. Season 2 will also cover The Evil Eye and Kaiju Arcs, besides the Cursed House Arc. The first season is simply a prologue as the story will get more intense from here on out. Momo and her friends will face more dangerous threats than ever as they learn more about the world of the supernatural and the extraterrestrials.